Coronation Street airs devastating end to Oliver’s story as Leanne and Steve say goodbye

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw Oliver slip away when Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) came around to the realisation they needed to turn their boy’s life support machine off.

While the tragic end to Oliver’s life was painful to watch, the actors and writers have been praised on social media for not holding back with portraying the condition on the screen.

Yeah that’s got me, very strong and powerful episodes. #CoronationStreet — Jamie Moss (@Jamie230116) November 27, 2020

In tonight’s episode, Leanne and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), finally fell on the same page about what to do and took some final moments with their child before he went, with Leanne making sure that he had his favourite pyjamas there with him.

Sat here blubbering at coronation street so so sad. Well done @RealJaneDanson and the rest of the team @itvcorrie — Sam wright (@samwright1987) November 27, 2020

Oliver was diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease earlier in the year and his symptoms and seizures got progressively worse over time. He has been in the hospital on life support for several weeks.

The storyline has been a harrowing one since it began but nothing could prepare viewers for how emotional tonight’s episode was, with powerhouse performances from both Danson and Gregson.

As the two waited for him to pass, they sang “You Are My Sunshine” to him until he slipped away, with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) watching on from the hospital corridor helplessly.

So wasnt emotionally prepared for coronation street tonight ????????@RealJaneDanson amazing — Lyndsey Harrison (@lyndseyh24) November 27, 2020

The episode ended with Leanne getting home and breaking down, hysterically crying while laying on Oliver’s bed, painfully aware that he will never sleep in it again.

What an acting performance from @RealJaneDanson and Simon Gregson. They are absolutely destroying me emotionally. #CoronationStreet — Mark Long (@MarkLong06) November 27, 2020

The story is one of many that is set to reach a conclusion with Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) set to make his exit in the coming weeks. Also, the residents of Coronation Street look set to take measures to save their cobbles as they protest a planned demolition of half the road. But will they be successful?

For information about Mitochondrial disease and support available, visit www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk.

