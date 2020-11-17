6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Oliver dies and Geoff hides a big secret

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is forced to face the shattering reality that her son Oliver Battersby will not get better, and it’s time to let him go. Prepare for what could be the most heartbreaking week of soap this year as the families say a final goodbye to the toddler.

Elsewhere, Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is arrested after his criminal past catches up with him, and Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) is hiding yet another sinister secret as his trial looms.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 23rd – 27th November 2020.

Oliver dies

Devastating scenes ahead on the street this week, as Oliver passes away after his long battle with mitochondrial disease. The little lad’s plight has been a gruelling watch, which is a compliment to how movingly the story has been portrayed, and irrevocably changed the Battersby, Barlow and McDonald clans forever.

As she loses support from all sides for her appeal to keep her son on life support, tiger mum Leanne loses it and barricades herself in the solicitor’s office until Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) agrees to carry on representing her, then accuses her loved ones of giving up on Oliver too readily. Of course, it’s not as simple as that, which Lee knows deep down but can’t face. As Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) persuades Leanne to let their child die with dignity, the families gather at his bedside to say goodbye. Have some tissues handy, it’s going to be emotional.

Geoff’s big secret

As Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) prepares to testify against his dad in court, Geoff caves and agrees to sell up to rascal Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) so he can leave the bad memories of No.6 behind him. That place has long been dubbed ‘the house of horrors’, doesn’t he know his Corrie history?

This little victory spurs sleuthing Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) to investigate why Geoff keeps sneaking off to an address in Oldham. Convinced that’s where he’s hiding his still-missing ex-wife Elaine, the pair break in to the mean Metcalfe’s place while he’s out to search for clues – only to be caught in the act when he returns home unexpectedly and orders them to leave. But have they discovered what Jiggle-it-Geoff is so desperate to hide?

Peter and Carla in crisis

It’s never exactly quiet crosswords and Countdown binges for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) and Carla Connor (Alison King), one of soap’s most volatile couples, but the recovering alcoholic’s recent relapse has really tested the robustness of their romance.

Peter panics he’s pushed his lover too far, and despite his reassurances they are back on track he gets the feeling she’s avoiding him this week. That’s because she blatantly is. Can they come back from this? To be fair, Carla has reason to be preoccupied at the moment as her dad’s world starts to collapse…

Johnny is arrested

The true extent of Johnny’s shady past is revealed when Margaret (Jane Lowe), mother of the security guard left for dead at that fateful robbery 40 years ago, comes to the Rovers and fills Jenny in on the full gory story.

Stoic (or manic, depending on how you look at it) Jenny insists on standing by her man as Margaret prepares to report the historic crime, but guilt-ridden Johnny believes he deserves the belated punishment coming his way and begs his wife for a divorce and to leave him to his fate. When he’s arrested for burglary and GBH and is carted off by the cops, is it the last Jenny will see of her hubby this side of the prison bars?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

While her husband faces a jail sentence and her life slips down the toilet, Jenny gets a visit from stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), who pops in for lunch with her boyfriend. Support from a relative, even one who’s never been mentioned before, could be just what beleaguered Jen needs, but mischievous Daisy seems to revel in the chaos she finds at the Rovers. We sense issues between these two – expect lots to be revealed about the 20-odd years Jenny was away from Weatherfield when she was married to Daisy’s dad.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) flashes that irresistible pearly grin of his in the direction of estranged wife Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien), and the twosome arrange to meet for a drink at the bistro. Could the romance be reignited after it was wrecked by Mrs B’s baggage with old flame Gary Windass (Mikey North)? Or is Adam secretly playing Sarah…?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.