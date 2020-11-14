Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

As the Coronation Street 60th anniversary gets closer and closer, the ITV soap is going all out to celebrate.

We’ve already had some exciting cast news from the cobbles and as the big day approaches, you can be sure there will be some more twists and turns along the way.

Read on for everything you need to know about the comings, goings, and new characters set to cause trouble on Coronation Street.

Joining

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan)

We’ll soon see a new dynamic for Jenny Bradley on the Street when her stepdaughter Daisy arrives. The youngster will no doubt stir up some trouble when she arrives on the cobbles and sees Jenny again. Speaking of her character, newcomer Charlotte said: “Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature, but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye. I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”

Producer Iain MacLeod teased how she will create “minxy mischief” and we can’t wait to see what trouble she gets up to!

Leaving

Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher)

Although not strictly a regular character, viewers are seeing less of the lawyer on the cobbles at the moment following Gallacher’s casting in Casualty as copper Ffion Morgan, wife to paramedic Jan Jenning. The former star of Doctors and The Office has been a recurring presence in Corrie since 2018, and had flings with both Sophie Webster and Tracy Barlow. Her Casualty duties don’t necessarily mean the end of Paula, who ranks as one of the semi-regulars that come and go as and when storylines dictate, her recent cameo at Yasmeen Metcalfe’s plea hearing being a prime example.

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

For a while, we thought that we would never see her again after we found out that Liz has already left Coronation Street. Due to the COVID lockdown, Callard’s final scenes were scrapped and Liz has now left the show without an on-screen goodbye. The character was set for an explosive exit this summer but the pandemic-induced shutdown meant actress Beverley Callard’s final scenes were delayed, and with the star unavailable now that the soap is filming again, her exit has already occurred off-screen and fans won’t be seeing the character again. It has since been reported, however, that both Callard and the show’s producers are keen to get her back again when she is available- so we should be able to at least get some closure for Liz.

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew)

The evil Geoff who has been making Yasmeen’s life a living hell for some time now will be exiting the show later in 2020, as confirmed by show boss Iain Mcleod earlier this year- although give the delay in filming it is possible that may be shifted back slightly. With it being confirmed that there will be no redemption for Geoff, we can either expect him to leave in a police car or a body bag. Only time will tell but we cannot wait to see Yasmeen vindicated and free of him for good.

Returning

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby)

One household is certainly seeing more than it’s share of face-changing as not only have we seen Todd Grimshaw recast, but the returning Summer Spellman is now played by a new actress too. Matilda Freeman has bowed out of the role of Summer and will be replaced by Harriet Bibby in scenes to air in November.

Speaking about joining the cast, Bibby said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family. Matilda has wished me good luck, which was lovely! I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.” As for what she will be up to, look for tension between her and Todd (Gareth Pierce) over him doing a runner and leaving her.

Cast members over 70

When Corrie resumed filming after lockdown in early June 2020, the show announced no cast or crew members over the age of 70 would be back on set until it was deemed safe to do so. Working within government guidelines to protect the vulnerable age group means we have not seen the likes of Ken Barlow, Audrey Roberts, Rita Tanner, Evelyn Plummer, Norris Cole or Roy Cropper for a little while, but recent reports indicate they should be back to work shortly- so fingers crossed we do not have too long to wait until we see the golden residents of the cobbles again.

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little girl is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity leave (she gave birth to a son in October 2019). She’s expected to return later in 2020 but there’s no official word yet. Screen mum Sally Dynevor recently said she hoped Soph would be back for her alter ego’s upcoming wedding to Tim Metcalfe, and also has her fingers crossed big sister Rosie could return too…

Rumours

Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan)

This may be wishful thinking on the part of Flanagan herself (and us if we are honest) but she has been quite vocal about her desire to return to the ITV soap- for the 60th-anniversary and beyond.

Whilst Flanagan being pregnant would rule out a full-time comeback at the moment, could it be that show bosses will be able to get her back for the celebration episodes- even if it is just fleetingly? Rosie is currently based in Japan, living it up as a game show host and we would love to see how that star turn has changed her. Even if she is not back soon, we would be surprised if a Rosie return was not on the cards in the future.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.