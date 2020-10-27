Coronation Street recasts Summer Spellman

Summer Spellman has been living with her grandmother for a while now, but she is on the way back to Weatherfield, only she will not look exactly as we remember when she returns to Coronation Street.

ITV have confirmed that Matilda Freeman who played the role until earlier this year will not be playing Summer when we see her again. The youngster will now be played by Harriet Bibby when she and Todd reunite in scenes to air next month.

And it is all change in the face department there with Todd himself now played by Gareth Pierce, replacing troubled actor Bruno Langley who left the show in 2017.

Speaking about joining the cast of the long-running soap that turns 60 this December, Harriet said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family. Matilda has wished me good luck, which was lovely! I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.”

As for Matilda, it seems that there are exciting things on the cards for her as she says: “I’d like to say thank you to my second family, the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles. After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role.”

As for what we can expect to see from Summer when she does return… well, look for tension between her and Todd when the pair come face to face again. Todd and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) were made her legal guardians several years ago and following Todd’s disappearance, do not expect them to be playing happy families anytime soon as Summer will certainly be feeling some resentment over him abandoning the family when he went on the run.

Coronation Street’s 60th-Anniversary celebrations are due to take place this year and while we will not have a live episode to enjoy this time, to the relief of the cast no doubt, look for the show to be in the spotlight with the culmination of the big Geoff Metcalfe story with Ian Bartholemew bowing out and, hopefully, some justice for Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King).

