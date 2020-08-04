Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien on how Sarah is “torn” between Adam and Gary

In what they claimed to be the world’s first socially distanced stunt, Coronation Street had Gary Windass (Mikey North) save Sarah Barlow’s (Tina O’Brien’s) life when she ran away from him and into the path of an oncoming car.

But the real drama looks to come in the aftermath as now, not only does Sarah know that Gary still has feelings for her, but she has been burdened with the knowledge that he killed Rick Neelan and buried his body in the woods.

At a recent press event, O’Brien spoke to RadioTimes.com and other journalists about how things are for Sarah in the aftermath of the accident, and how Sarah handles feeling so conflicted about what to do regarding Gary.

"Because Gary saved her life and told her his feelings, she doesn't know what to do for the best," O'Brien says of Sarah's thoughts in the aftermath of the accident. "She's caught. She says to someone, 'He's under my skin', and she would have said she'd never go back to what ended as a toxic relationship. But with his PTSD, and that she loved him, she doesn't want to betray him. She is very torn, especially as Adam's suspicions are growing."

“Because Gary saved her life and told her his feelings, she doesn’t know what to do for the best,” O’Brien says of Sarah’s thoughts in the aftermath of the accident. “She’s caught. She says to someone, ‘He’s under my skin’, and she would have said she’d never go back to what ended as a toxic relationship. But with his PTSD, and that she loved him, she doesn’t want to betray him. She is very torn, especially as Adam’s suspicions are growing.”

“She loves her husband, and they married recently, but she knows he is gunning for Gary and would do anything to get him sent to prison. She knows if she tells him the whole truth –including Callum – it would open a whole can of worms so she doesn’t know what to do. It’s tough on her.”

Callum, of course, was a drug dealer who died and had his body buried under the garage by a group of characters that included Sarah. Gary has known about her involvement in his demise for some time, but Adam remains oblivious.

With both Gary and Sarah sharing dark secrets from their past, could a reveal of what Gary did leave Sarah open to having her own past misdeeds exposed? Considering how murky Gary’s behaviour is, we wouldn’t put it past him using this knowledge to his advantage.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.