Gary survives car crash – but could he still be leaving Coronation Street?

Gary Windass (Mikey North) heroically saved Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) but put his own life at risk in the process as he was hit by the speeding car heading for his old flame.

Stunned Sarah had just discovered the Coronation Street cad had killed loan shark Rick Neelan and ran into the road frantically dialling 999, then narrowly missed being run over as Gary leapt to the rescue and was knocked unconscious on the cobbles in soap’s first socially-distanced stunt scene.

Corrie has confirmed the bad boy survives the accident, but there are huge consequences of Sarah finding out her ex-partner’s killer secret as Gary recovers. Impulsively discharging himself from hospital next week fearing Sarah will tell the police about Rick, Gary packs a getaway bag and writes goodbye letters for fiancée Maria Connor, and both baby mamas Izzy Armstrong and Nicola Rubinstein.

Sneakily plotting to scarper if conflicted Sarah ‘fesses up and the cops come calling, Gary later gives into his guilty conscience and backtracks on increasing the factory rent, sparking more suspicion from Sarah’s husband Adam Barlow about his enemy’s apparent altruism.

The smart solicitor already reckons Gary has done away with Rick, but has no idea his wife has uncovered the whole gory story. Will she spill the beans, or can wily Mr Windass convince her to keep quiet – and could Sarah and Gary end up back together following his admission he’s still in love with her?

“I think he will always lover her,” says North. “All the stuff he did with Rick and Rana and sabotaging the roof was all to help them out, and to protect Sarah. Gary feels hard done by that she went off with someone else in the end.

“Don’t get me wrong, he loves Maria, she has been kind to him and he really wants to marry her. But with Sarah it’s always bubbling under and this situation brings it to a head.”

The latest twist also raises questions of how long Gary can keep slipping through the net that is constantly closing in, so does North feel his character’s days are even more numbered now Sarah knows the truth and he has an exit strategy ready?

“My mortgage hopes not!” he laughs. “I’ve had a great couple of years, I’ve never been happier or had more to do. I’ve always said if things lead to some sort of departure for him that’s the way it is, but I’m there for as long as they want me.

“I hope there is a way out of this for Gary and he can get back t some normality, but time will tell. And that won’t be as fun to watch either!”

