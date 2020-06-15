Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

Welcome to RadioTimes.com‘s handy rundown of the leavers, returners and new faces in the Coronation Street cast. This page will be regularly updated as news breaks of cast shake-ups, so we’ll keep you updated on the shock comebacks, dramatic exits and new blood set to spice up Weatherfield in 2020.

Joining

Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson)

Following a brief role as Maxine Kinsella’s nasty landlady Beverly in Hollyoaks, Hart-Simpson is joining rival soap Corrie as Nicky, a potential new love interest for widow Daniel Osbourne. Having lost wife Sinead to cancer last October, is the single dad really ready for a new romance? Can Nicky mend his broken heart after his disastrous dalliance with Bethany Platt? He’s got a thing for blondes, that’s for sure…

Archie Shuttleworth’s son (Tony Maudsley)

We don’t know much about Tony Maudsley’s new character, but we know he’s linked to Archie Shuttleworth, who famously left a whopping amount of money to Audrey Roberts. Is his son back to get a share of the cash which is long gone? Maudsley confirmed the news on his Twitter in April 2020.

Leaving

Cast members over 70 (temporarily)

When Corrie resumed filming after lockdown in early June 2020, the show announced no cast or crew members over the age of 70 would be back on set until it was deemed safe to do so. Working within government guidelines to protect the vulnerable age group means we won’t be seeing the likes of Ken Barlow, Audrey Roberts, Rita Tanner, Evelyn Plummer, Norris Cole or Roy Cropper for a little while, but producers have hinted some of the beloved veterans could be on screen via video call during this temporary safety measure…

Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher)

Although not strictly a regular character, viewers are seeing less of the lawyer on the cobbles at the moment following Gallacher’s casting in Casualty as copper Ffion Morgan, wife to paramedic Jan Jenning. The former star of Doctors and The Office has been a recurring presence in Corrie since 2018, and had flings with both Sophie Webster and Tracy Barlow. Her Casualty duties don’t necessarily mean the end of Paula, who ranks as one of the semi-regulars that come and go as and when storylines dictate, her recent cameo at Yasmeen Metcalfe’s plea hearing being a prime example.

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

Stalwart Liz will be hanging up her leopard print leggings in 2020 following Callard’s decision to quit. The actress is keen to pursue other roles, including the touring production of new musical Thunder Girls which premiered at the Lowry Theatre in September 2019, which she took a brief break from the cobbles to star in. Liz departs on screen later in 2020, and ITV have confirmed while her exit will be explosive the door will be left open. The McDonald and Barlow clans are set to go to war after a shocking event rocks Weatherfield, leaving Liz with no choice but to leave town after a huge clash with son Steve…

Returning

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little girl is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity leave (she gave birth to a son in October 2019). She’s expected to return later in 2020 but there’s no official word yet. Screen mum Sally Dynevor recently said she hoped Soph would be back for her alter ego’s upcoming wedding to Tim Metcalfe, and also has her fingers crossed big sister Rosie could return too…

