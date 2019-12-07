Coronation Street reveals first look at Christmas Day siege horror

Coronation Street has given a first glimpse of the much-talked about armed siege set to terrorise the residents on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Gary Windass (Mikey North) reveals himself as the true owner of Underworld on Christmas Eve, pretending he had to swoop in when ‘investor’ Derek Milligan (Craige Els) ran out of cash.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But hapless Derek was merely the frontman for Gary’s underhand empire-building, one of his luckless loan shark clients manipulated by the redheaded rogue. Fearing he could expose his dodgy dealings, cocky Gary intimidates Derek and holds him hostage long enough to ensure he misses his flight to Florida for a holiday with his kids.

By Christmas Day, Derek is drunk, dangerous and out for revenge on the man he blames for ruining his life. After finding a loaded antique rifle in the furniture shop he stalks Gary and follows him into the Rovers, firing a shot and scaring the locals.

Gary lures Derek outside to ensure the safety of everyone in the pub, but ironically his brave gesture backfires (literally) as deranged Derek ends up on a rampage in the winter wonderland fairground set up on the street outside – as the locals enjoy the festive fun of rides, stalls and fake snow, an armed gunman with a score to settle is running around.

The Platts look to be in peril as Shona Platt plans a seasonal surprise for husband David Platt (it’s also his birthday), but they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time as the siege intensifies.

Derek and Gary end up in a furious final showdown atop the helter skelter and there are fatal consequences. Corrie have confirmed there will be at least one death, but who is in the line of fire? And if he survives, can Gary cope with the guilt he caused the carnage with his manipulation of unstable Derek?

Advertisement