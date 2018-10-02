Coronation Street star hints at Ryan Connor death shock

Coronation Street actor Ryan Prescott has hinted that his character Ryan Connor could be the one being killed off in next week’s episodes. The ITV soap has already revealed that a shock death will have big repercussions in a high-profile week. Now, it seems that Ryan might be the one to be meeting his maker after falling foul of the menacing Ronan Truman.

Advertisement

Upcoming scenes see Michelle deciding to take both Ryan and Ali on the run with her after Ronan makes some not-so-veiled threats against the Connors. A dramatic car chase sees Ronan pursue the Connors at high speed along country roads, but when Michelle’s engine dies, Ryan makes the reckless decision to exit the vehicle and face Ronan, who ends up driving his car straight at him!

Asked about the filming of the stunt scenes, Prescott told Inside Soap: “It was like cat and mouse, the cars were swerving all over the place. But I was quite enjoying myself – any excuse to have some fun on location! I used to do a lot of motor cross and skating back in the day, so I was fully up for it. And it looks great actually. I’ve had a sneak peek.”

But when quizzed about whether the showdown will force Ryan to grow up, the actor added ominously: “Well, he might die!”

All we can reveal at the moment is that, in the aftermath of the collision, an ambulance is called, while CPR is performed on the crash victims as they fight for their lives. And as new pictures released by Corrie reveal, an injured Ryan appeared to be being tended to both Michelle and Ryan.

However, recent comments made by Prescott’s co-star Kym Marsh suggested that both Ryan and Ali will make it through the ordeal. Asked what will happen to Ryan and Ali’s relationship in the wake of the drama, Marsh said:

“It’s going to be a rough ride – there’s going to be more upset between the boys because they don’t get along anyway and this is going to make it worse. Michelle will be stuck in the middle of them both.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.