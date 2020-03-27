BBC local radio teams up to offer DAB radios to over 70s

BBC local radio has joined forces with loneliness charity WaveLength and a number of manufacturers and retailers to offer free DAB radios to vulnerable people over 70.

Advertisement

The initiative is part of the BBC’s Make a Difference campaign, launched at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, and aims to ensure as many people as possible have access to radio in this difficult time.

The radios have been donated by a range of companies including Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Pure and Roberts Radio, with Duracell providing batteries.

Thousands of radios have been set aside for the scheme, and anyone can nominate someone for one by completing an online application form from March 30th.

Tony Hall, the director-general of the BBC, said, “Local radio is a lifeline at this time and has never been more important as a source of trusted local news and information, and also as a companion for people who are isolating.

“Make A Difference is already having a huge impact right across the country with 28,000 thousand calls in just five days. It is offering support and practical solutions to people who have nowhere else to turn.

“We want everyone who needs access to the radio to have it, that’s why we’re giving away DAB radios. I’m proud we’ve been able to coordinate this initiative with our partners who have been so generous in offering their resources.”

WaveLength’s chief executive Tim Leech added, “WaveLength has been fighting loneliness for the last 80 years. We are delighted to come together with all partners to help provide radios to those over 70s most in need. This is what Wavelength was born to do!”

Make a Difference is a coordinated campaign run across all of 39 BBC Local Radio stations in England.

Advertisement

It aims to work as a virtual community notice board, linking together those who want to give help with those in need.