Lauren Laverne takes over Radio 6 Music breakfast show as major 2019 schedule changes are announced

Shaun Keaveny, Mark Radcliffe and Anne-Marie Hobbs are all moving slots as the weekday and weekend schedule gets a massive overhaul next year

BBC Radio 6 Music has announced big shake-ups for its daytime and weekend schedules set for 2019.

From the new year, presenter Lauren Laverne will become the station’s new Breakfast Show host, moving from her current slot of 10am-1pm.

Speaking about the new role, Laverne said: “I’m so excited about our new show and delighted to be part of the next phase of 6 Music’s evolution.

“Whatever the day brings for our listeners we intend to get them ready for it with a fantastic selection of music and guests who have something worth hearing to say. I can’t wait to get started!”

After 11 years in the Breakfast slot, Shaun Keaveny will shift to weekday afternoons.

Meanwhile Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie will front a brand new weekend Breakfast show, taking over the slot that is currently presented by Mary Anne Hobbs. She will switch from weekends to weekday mid-mornings.

Steve Lamacq’s show will stay in its regular weekday slot, and the evening schedule remains.

The brand new schedule will run as follows:

Monday to Friday

5am-7.30am Chris Hawkins (slot extended; previously 5am-7am)

7.30am-10.30am Lauren Laverne (moving from weekdays 10am-1pm, replacing Shaun Keaveny)

10.30am-1pm Mary Anne Hobbs (was previously weekends from 7am-10am, replacing Lauren Laverne)

1pm-4pm Shaun Keaveny (moving from 7am-10am, replacing Mark Radcliffe)

Saturday and Sunday

7-10am Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie (moving from weekdays 1pm-4pm, replacing Mary Anne Hobbs)

Paul Rodgers, Head of 6 Music, says: “Much-loved presenters playing amazing music is at the heart of what 6 Music does, and these schedule changes will help deliver an even greater range of music on the station across daytime and weekends.”