When is the To All The Boys 3 released on Netflix? What is it about?

The teen rom-com movie has become something of a speciality for Netflix, and the shining jewel in the streamer’s collection of romance fare is undoubtedly the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

After two hugely successful films, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will return for a third instalment – and it’s been confirmed by Netflix that this will be the last entry in the series.

The streamer confirmed that it would arrive in 2021 in a video that teased its movie slate for the year, with star Lana Condor appearing alongside a brief clip from the film, and we now have an official release date as well.

The first film opened to enormous success in 2018, with the second, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, winning similar adulation from fans when it dropped in 2020 – so hoped will be high for a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy.

With a trailer having now been released and the release date confirmed, excitement for the new film is steadily rising – so read on for everything you need to know.

When is To All the Boys 3 released on Netflix?

It’s been confirmed by Netflix that the new film will be released on Friday 12th February 2021 – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Fortunately, the film finished shooting before the pandemic began to affect production around the world, and so it hasn’t been hit by any major delays – with Lana Condor revealing that the second and third films had been shot back to back.

What will To All The Boys 3 be about?

As with the first two films, the threequel will be based on the novels by Jenny Han, particularly the third book in the To All the Boys trilogy, titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean. The film adaptation boasts a slightly tweaked title – To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

The main focus of the book is the end of Lara Jean’s high school years and her subsequent move to college – as well as the tribulations she faces in this time regarding her relationship with Peter.

The book covers the excitement of prom, the potential of a relationship going wrong when moving from high school to college (with Lara Jean and Peter accepted to different schools) and also a new wife for Lara Jean’s Dad – who marries next door neighbour, Ms. Rothschild, whom he began seeing in the second film.

Part of the sequel will also be set in South Korea (a fact confirmed by Jenny Han) with Lara and her sister both sent by their father to spend their holidays with their grandmother.

Meanwhile according to director Michael Fimognari, we can also see some changes in Peter Kavinsky’s life, with Fimognari telling Harper’s Bazaar, “There’s a growth to the character and the way that Noah explores that and the way that he involves his other cast members.”

And Condor has also given some more information about the next chapter, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s her senior year, so she’s trying to figure out actually what she’s going to do for her future, like making choices for what’s right for you versus what you want in the moment because you want to stay with someone. That’s super difficult, right?

“What I can say is she faces some real, real life choices. What I love about the third movie is she fully comes into her own. It’s a full beginning, middle, end, and for me, that was great as an actor because I had all the time in the world to play and to grow and to feel good with the way that we ended things.”

Who is in the cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3?

Lana Condor, and Noah Centineo are both returning in the lead roles, while Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett are all expected to return as well.

But fans could have seen the last of Jordan Fisher – his character John Ambrose doesn’t appear in the book and so unless some major changes are made he won’t play a part in the film either.

To All the Boys 3 trailer

A first full trailer for the final film was released in January 2021 opening with Lara Jean video calling Peter from her family holiday in South Korea – you can watch it in full below.

It all started with a letter… 💌



TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER, the final film in the TO ALL THE BOYS trilogy, arrives on Netflix February 12!pic.twitter.com/JvUUzj1rHz — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 13, 2021

And if you want to get your appetite up for the movie even more then check out the end of the video below, from 54 minutes onwards the pair perform a sneak preview of a scene from the threequel – whilst chatting on Zoom!