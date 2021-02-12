Meet the cast of To All the Boys 3

The third and final film in the To All the Boys franchise, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, lands on Netflix today, with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky heading on one last romantic rollercoaster.

Advertisement

Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the sequel follows the two lovebirds as they approach the end of their high school career and have to decide what they’ll be doing next – will they both be attending Stanford University together or could Lara Jean be tempted by another college altogether? (Read our To All The Boys 3 review to find out what we thought of the film.)

With Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, and John Corbett among others returning for To All the Boys 3, here’s everything you need to know about this romcom’s cast.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Lana Condor plays Lara Jean Covey

Who is Lara Jean? Lara Jean is preparing for her final year of high school and her life beyond, with plans to go to Stanford University with boyfriend Peter. But will they both get in?

Where have I seen Lana Condor before? Best known for appearing in the To All the Boys franchise, Lana Condor has also appeared in Alita: Battle Angel, Patriot’s Day, X-Men: Apocalypse and upcoming HBO Max show Moonshot.

Noah Centineo plays Peter Kavinsky

Netflix

Who is Peter Kavinsky? High School jock Peter is excited for a future with his girlfriend Lara Jean, with the pair hoping to both attend Stanford together where Peter will play Lacrosse – but will everything go to plan?

Where have I seen Noah Centineo before? Since appearing in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Centineo has been branded one of the modern day Brat Pack, starring in the Charlie’s Angel reboot, Netflix’s The Perfect Date, Sierra Burgess is a Loser and ABC series The Fosters. He is set to appear as Atom Smasher in upcoming Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam.

Janel Parrish plays Margot

Netflix

Who is Margot? Margot Covey is Lara Jean’s older sister, who attends university on the other side of the world in Scotland but comes home for big family events.

Where have I seen Janel Parrish before? Parrish is best known for starring as Mona in hit series Pretty Little Liars, and reprising the role in spin-off The Perfectionists. She also played Jade in 2007’s Bratz, appeared in Celeste and Jesse Forever as well as Heroes.

Anna Cathcart plays Kitty

Netflix

Who is Kitty? Kitty is Lara Jean’s younger sister who was responsible for sending out her love letters in the first film. In this sequel, she finds herself coming to terms with LJ leaving home whilst striking up a romance with a boy she meets on holiday.

Where have I seen Anna Cathcart before? Cathcart starred in PBS Kids series Odd Squard, before appearing in Once Upon a Time, Disney’s Fast Layne, Zoe Valentine and Disney films Descendants 2 and 3.

Ross Butler plays Trevor

Netflix

Who is Trevor? Trevor is Peter’s best friend and the boyfriend of Lara Jean’s best friend Chris.

Where have I seen Ross Butler before? Butler rose to fame as Zach Dempsey in 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale, but has also appeared in KC Undercover opposite Zendaya, Teen Wolf, Chasing Life and is set to appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Madeline Arthur plays Chris

Netflix

Who is Chris? Chris is Lara Jean’s best friend, who often comes to her aid whenever her relationship with Peter hits the rocks. She has an on-off relationship with Trevor and wants to go travelling after graduating high school.

Where have I seen Madeline Arthur before? Best known for starring in award-winning Big Eyes, ABC’s The Family, Arthur has also appeared in the two previous To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before films. She is set to star in upcoming film Colour Out of Space.

Emilija Baranac plays Genevieve

Netflix

Who is Genevieve? Genevieve is Peter’s ex-girlfriend and former best friend of Lara Jean, however the two reconciled in the last film. She has been accepted into New York University – where Lara Jean is tempted to go.

Where have I seen Emilija Baranac? Baranac has appeared in shows such as Supernatural, Breed, Charmed, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Tempting Fate and Riverdale. She is set to appear in Netflix’s There’s Someone Inside Your House.

Trezzo Mahoro plays Lucas

Netflix

Who is Lucas? Lucas is Lara Jean’s friend and former crush who is gay.

Where have I seen Trezzo Mahoro before? Aside from the first two TATB films, Mahoro has appeared in SyFy series Van Helsing, The Magicians, iZombie, The X-Files and film Dragged Across Concrete.

Sarayu Blue plays Trina

Netflix

Who is Trina? Trina is the Covey’s neighbour who begins a romantic relationship with their dad, Dr Daniel Covey.

Where have I seen Sarayu Blue before? Blue became the second Indian American woman to top-line a network comedy when she starred in NBC’s I Feel Bad and has since appeared on medical drama Monday mornings, CW’s No Tomorrow, Happiest Season, The Unicorn, Blockers, Grey’s Anatomy, The Bing Bang Theory and Veep.

John Corbett plays Dr Daniel Covey

Netflix

Who is Daniel Covey? Daniel is the single father of Margot, Lara Jean and Kitty Covey. He’s a doctor who is currently dating their neighbour Trina.

Where have I seen John Corbett before? Corbett is best known for starring in classic romcom My Big Fat Greek Wedding and for playing Aidan in Sex and the City. He has appeared in series United States of Tara, Parenthood, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and recently starred opposite Stanley Tucci in The Silence.

Advertisement

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.