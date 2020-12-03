Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Sir Lenny Henry, Maxim Baldry and Peter Mullan join cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series

Sir Lenny Henry, Maxim Baldry and Peter Mullan join cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series

Amazon Studios has revealed another round of cast members who'll be starring in its Lord of the Rings original series.

Lenny Henry

Amazon Studios has revealed 20 new cast members who are set to star in the platform’s Lord of the Rings series, including Sir Lenny Henry, Ozark’s Peter Mullan and Years and Years’ Maxim Baldry.

Advertisement

The series, which is currently filming in New Zealand, is expected to follow characters that are mentioned in the extensive notes of Lord of the Rings’ author J. R. R. Tolkein on Middle-Earth, with Robert Aramayo playing the lead character, Beldor.

Among the 20 new cast members announced today are Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow), Kip Chapman (Top of the Lake), Trystan Gravelle (Mr Selfridge), Thusitha Jayasundera (Doctor Foster) and Lloyd Owen (Miss Potter).

They’ll be joined by Peter Tait, who played Shagrat in the third film in Peter Jackson’s film series – The Return of the King – however, it is currently unknown whether he will be reprising his previous role.

The rest of the cast includes Fabian McCallum (You, Me and the Apocalypse), Simon Merells (Legends of Tomorrow), Geoff Morrell (Top of the Lake), Augustus Prew (Kick-Ass 2), Benjamin Walker (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Sara Zwangobani (Home and Away) as well as Ian Blackburn, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Alex Tarrant and Leon Wadham.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement: “The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart.”

“These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew,” they added. “The international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”

Advertisement

The new series is set to explore new storylines within Tolkien’s fantasy world, with original franchise star Orlando Bloom revealing in August that he spoke to one of the producers and can assure fans that “it’s not a remake”.

The Lord of the Rings TV series will be on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Lord of the Rings (TV series)

Lenny Henry
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Teddy Duvet Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!

Stay cosy all winter long with irresistibly snug bedding from Rapport Home Furnishings

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Orlando Bloom

Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom: “The TV series is different, and that’s a good thing”

DB Woodside plays Amenadiel in Lucifer on Netflix

Lucifer star DB Woodside casts doubt on season 6 episode count

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy’s Ritu Arya on the twist that “breaks” Lila in season 2 finale

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

The Umbrella Academy cast reveal funny behind-the-scenes moments