Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie reveal what to expect from Marvel’s 616 on Disney+

Next year’s WandaVision might be the first scripted MCU series to drop on Disney+ but it’s not actually the first Marvel original to launch on the streaming platform – that accolade goes to new docu-series Marvel’s 616.

Consisting of eight films by a variety of different filmmakers, Marvel’s 616 explores the rich tapestry of the Marvel universe and its fandom with episodes centred on the comic giant’s “forgotten” characters, its creatives, cosplayers, and much more.

Ahead of the series launch on 20th November, RadioTimes.com spoke to Alison Brie (GLOW) and Gillian Jacobs (Community), two stars better known for their on-screen work who’ve stepped behind the camera to helm episodes of the show.

Jacobs’ episode, ‘Higher Further Faster’, explores not just the impact of key female characters from the Marvel canon like Captain Marvel and the new Ms. Marvel, but also the unsung female creatives who have contributed so much to the comics industry.

Brie’s film, meanwhile, is titled ‘Marvel Spotlight’ and focuses on an initiative launched last year which saw Marvel produce three short one-act plays featuring its superheroes, designed for high school theatre students to perform.

Brie speaks to why representation in comics is so important to fans, while Marvel’s 616 executive producer Jason Sterman also tells us why the variety of the series was so important, with the eight films tackling not just a wide range of topics but also differing in tone, with some being more hard-hitting and others more light-hearted.

Other films in the series include ‘Japanese Spider-Man’ by Chef’s Table creator David Gelb, ‘Amazing Artisans’ by Unsolved Mysteries director, Clay Jeter, ‘Lost and Found’ by actor, writer and comedian Paul Scheer, ‘Suit Up!’ by 7 Days Out filmmaker Andrew Rossi, ‘Unboxed’ helmed by Parenthood’s Sarah Ramos and ‘The Marvel Method’ from Bryan Oakes.

Marvel's 616 launches on Friday, 20th November on Disney+