Sex Education star Mirren Mack says life would be better ‘if there was a Gillian Anderson in every school’

Sex Education star Mirren Mack has said she wishes “there was a Gillian Anderson in every school” to help students through their high school years.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Mack opened up about her groundbreaking Sex Education role, Florence, an asexual student who goes to sex therapist Dr Jean (played by The Crown‘s Gillian Anderson) for advice about her sexuality.

Mack said: “Literally, if there was a Gillian Anderson in every school I think everyone would be a lot happier coming out of their high school years, because yeah – her character is just brilliant and so magnetic as well, she’s someone you feel like you’d want to go to – there’s no judgement in the room, she’s just brilliant.”

She added that she “hugely, hugely enjoyed [her] time on Sex Education,” before describing her character Florence’s “educational storyline”.

She said: “I likewise thought Florence was such a force to be reckoned with, and also she had such a brilliant and educational storylines for those of us weren’t as experienced or, for me, it opened my eyes to the hugely wide spectrum of sexuality and it shows us that; it opens our eyes to how different each of us are and our experiences, and I think it’s a wonderful show and I love being a part of it and I loved playing Florence.”

The Netflix comedy drama follows Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean’s teenage son and amateur sex therapist who sets up a sex advice business with another student.

Mack, who told RadioTimes.com that she now feels anxious watching characters touch on-screen, joked: “If you’re panicking about that [seeing characters touch post-pandemic], then yeah Sex Education will definitely up your heart rate, make you a bit more nervous about the spread [of COVID-19].”

Mack recently starred in the surrogacy drama The Nest, and will be returning to our screens as a celebrity sitter in the latest series of Portrait Artist of the Year.

Mirren Mack’s episode of Portrait Artist of the Year airs on Sky Arts on 21st October at 8pm, now available to watch on Freeview Channel 11 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide