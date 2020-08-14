LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ will follow Rey’s story as she investigates the Force

The first experiment in creating a special Star Wars holiday event was a disaster in 1978, but that hasn’t stopped the idea being resurrected in 2020, as LucasFilm and LEGO announce The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on 17th November.

The 45-minute saga for Disney+ will follow the character of Rey (played by Daisy Ridley in The Force Awakens) as she investigates the Force in cahoots with BB-8 as Chewbacca and friends prepare for the “Life Day” commemorations on his home planet, Kashyyyk, according to Variety.

In 1978 the original cast, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, and Peter Mayhew, reunited for the Star Wars Holiday Special on US network CBS, with guest cameos from the likes of Bea Arthur, Art Carney, Diahann Carroll, and Jefferson Starship.

It introduced the idea of Life Day, a holiday which Luke, Leia, Han and Chewie celebrated after Star Wars: A New Hope.

If you’ve never heard of the 1978 special, there’s a reason: it was a flop, so badly received that it was never made available again.

Fast forward to 2020 and The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will be set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the special continuing the trend of Lucasfilm and LEGO making “playful, tongue-in-cheek animated versions” of Star Wars with the LEGO figurines and kit.

StarWars reported that Rey will leave her friends preparing for Life Day and embark on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi temple, Rey finds herself “hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films.”

According to LucasFilm, some of the current members of the Star Wars family will reprise their roles for the special, but it’s not yet clear whether Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, or Kelly Marie Tran would be among them.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will stream on 17th November on Disney+.

