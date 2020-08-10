How to watch and stream The Mandalorian online

The Mandalorian brings all the action from a galaxy far, far way to the comfort of your living room, telling an intriguing tale of a roguish bounty hunter who takes a vulnerable target under his wing.

After debuting late last year in the US, the hotly anticipated show finally made its way across the pond in March and was well worth the wait, with a fresh batch of episodes just around the corner.

If you’re craving some sci-fi escapism in these strange times, The Mandalorian is one of the best options on the market right now.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Mandaloran online.

How to watch The Mandalorian online

The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney+, as the flagship original series for that recently launched streaming service.

You can sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month, which will give you full access to a library that includes The Mandalorian, as well as the main Star Wars saga and animated shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels.

What is The Mandalorian about?

The Mandalorian follows a mysterious bounty hunter on adventures across the universe. In the opening episode, he comes across a vulnerable target who he feels compelled to protect, but in doing so puts himself in serious danger.

Each episode introduces colourful personalities from across the galaxy, ranging from endearing allies to despicable villains, as Mando tries desperately to keep his passenger safe.

How many episodes of The Mandalorian are there?

The first season of The Mandalorian (available now) consists of eight episodes, which vary in length between 31 and 46 minutes.

The second season, which is expected to launch sometime around October, will feature another eight episodes picking up where the finale left off.

Who is in the cast of The Mandalorian?

The title character is played by Pedro Pascal, who you may know from Netflix crime drama Narcos or the trailers for long-delayed superhero movie Wonder Woman: 1984.

The series features a large ensemble cast, with characters regularly drifting in and out of Mando’s story, with Carl Weathers (Predator), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Ming-Na Wen (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD) among the big names.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.