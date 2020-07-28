The Speed Cubers – Netflix‘s upcoming documentary about the competitive world of Rubik’s Cube solving – is arriving on the platform tomorrow, giving an insight into the fastest cubers in the world.

Advertisement

The documentary focuses on 17-year-old American Max Park and 23-year-old Australian Feliks Zemdegs – the best speedcubers on the planet – who, despite their rivalry, become great friends.

While it takes the average person around three hours to solve their first Rubik’s cube, The Speed Cubers showcases the rapidly quick hand movements of the experts who can align each cube’s colours within just seven seconds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch The Speed Cubers

The Speed Cubers will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday 29th July.

What is The Speed Cubers about?

This feel-good documentary tells the story of “the rivalry/friendship between the two best Rubik’s cubers in the world – 17 year-old Max Park and 23-year old Feliks Zemdegs”.

At the World Cube Association World Championships, Australian wunderkind Feliks holds the global title for fastest Rubik’s Cube solver – but his reign is threatened when American teen Max Parks enters the speed-solving scene.

The film looks at both cubers’ origins with Rubik’s cubes, from Max’s diagnosis with autism to Feliks’ TV appearances from a young age, and the fierce, but friendly, competition between them.

Who is featured in The Speed Cubers?

Netflix

The documentary stars now 18-year-old Max Park, who is the former world record holder for speed-solving five 3x3x3 Rubik’s cubes, as well as Australian solver Feliks Zemdegs, who is the only speedcuber to win the World Cube Association World Championship twice.

The Speed Cubers also features interviews with Max’s parents.

Advertisement

The Speed Cubers will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 29th July. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.