Amazon drops trailer for new “brutal” series The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the trailer for the truly brutal new series of The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, featuring 66 teams from 30 countries traversing the backwaters of the South Pacific nation.

Judging by the trailer, show producers have gone to extreme lengths to find the most challenging and gruelling parts of the beautiful country for their latest expedition.

The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is a 10-episode adventure series, hosted by Bear Grylls, in which 66 teams will race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain including mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean.

The diverse entrants feature an all-girl team from India and an American family who are racing with their father, an Alzheimer’s sufferer. Of course, only one team can win the expedition and the trailer features a surfeit of suffering and casualties limping out of the race.

For British executive producer Mark Burnett it marks a return to the genesis of the modern adventure challenge series he created. The creator of Survivor and The Apprentice first filmed Eco-Challenge in 1995 and it proved to be the template for outdoor challenge TV series that followed.

All 10 episodes of The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji launch on Amazon Prime Video on August 14.

