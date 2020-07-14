Netflix takes down Derry Girls season 2 after streaming it “too early”

While many Derry Girls fans were excited about the recent arrival of season two on Netflix, the Irish comedy’s second series has been swiftly removed from the platform after just five days.

The second series of the Channel 4 sitcom, which follows five friends growing up in Northern Irish city Derry during the Troubles in the 1990’s, aired in March last year and landed on Netflix on Thursday 9th July. However, it seems as though the streamer added series two sooner than it was meant to.

“It looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now,” Netflix wrote on its UK and Ireland Twitter page.

“We’ll let you know when it’s coming back as soon as we can. In the meantimes, it’s available now on All 4.”

UPDATE: it looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now. We'll let you know when it's coming back as soon as we can. In the meantime, it's available now on All 4. https://t.co/UQR5dZvqeb — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 14, 2020

The first series of Derry Girls, which aired on Channel 4 in 2018, is still available on Netflix for subscribers to watch.

Fans of the comedy have been pining after the show’s third series, which was commissioned in April 2019 and due to start filming in June this year according to star Nicola Coughlan (Claire), however due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production has been halted.

“We were meant to start filming around now,” she told Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast.”but filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we’re all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven’t.”

The upcoming season could also be the show’s last, according to actor Tommy Tiernan who plays Erin’s dad Gerry. “This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series,” he told Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show in March.

However, Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee quickly jumped on Twitter to clarify the situation, tweeting: “I’m currently in the thick of writing series 3. Who knows what the future holds for The Derry Girls but please don’t worry…we are plotting!”

Derry Girls season one is available to stream on Netflix, with season two available on All4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.