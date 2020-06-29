How to watch and stream Battlestar Galactica – your guide to the sci-fi series

Over an acclaimed four season run, Battlestar Galactica built a devoted and passionate fanbase which still celebrates the series to this day, more than a decade after its final episode aired.

There’s good reason for that too, as its post-apocalyptic story is utterly thrilling from start to finish, following the last surviving members of the human race as they flee from enemies of their own creation.

If you’re looking to get into Battlestar Galactica, don’t be afraid! We’ve got all the information right here to ensure you’ll be throwing around Frak puns in no time…

How to watch Battlestar Galactica?

Battlestar Galactica fans in the US have a pretty sweet deal right now, as the series is available to stream for free on the American version of Syfy.com.

Unfortunately, it’s a bit more difficult for those of us across the pond. Presumably due to some kind of licensing deal, an attempt to watch the series on Syfy’s website from the UK ends with the sobering message: “This content is not available in your location.”

So where can we watch Battlestar: Galactica? At the time of writing, the show is not available to stream on any major services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV or All4.

As a result, it appears that the only option right now is to buy it, with Amazon selling the series as either a digital download or a DVD box set.

How many seasons of Battlestar Galactica are there?

Battlestar Galactica technically began with a two-part miniseries in 2003, but the show made its formal debut the following year and ran for four full seasons before wrapping up in 2009.

The franchise also includes two feature films, titled Razor and The Plan, which link directly into the ongoing story of the television series.

How many episodes are there in a season?

There are between 13 and 21 episodes in each full season for a total of 74 episodes across the entire show, not including Razor which is sometimes counted as two separate episodes.

In what order should I watch Battlestar Galactica?

There’s room for debate over what is the right order to watch Battlestar Galactica, but we’ve put together the simplest method of getting through it without sacrificing any of the story.

You should start off with the two-episode miniseries produced in 2003, which essentially serves as an extended pilot for the show that followed. Then, feel free to burn through the first two seasons of Battlestar Galactica at a comfortable pace, after which we’ll be taking a slight detour.

Before diving into the third season, you should check out the feature-length movie Razor, which tells a compelling side story set during the events of the first two seasons.

Once that’s out the way, you can return to the main series for the third and fourth season, which will take you all the way up to the dramatic grand finale. But the fun doesn’t stop there!

When you’ve finished Battlestar Galactica, we recommend watching the second feature-length film titled The Plan, which follows the action from the perspective of the Cylons. This movie technically takes place before the events of the series finale, but it was released many months later and, as a result, is best viewed as a kind of epilogue.

That just about wraps up the Battlestar Galactica series but if you’re looking for even more adventures, you may wish to venture into the prequels set decades before the main saga.

Caprica reveals more about how humanity first created the Cylon androids that would go on to become their greatest foes, while Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome explores the early years of William “Bill” Adama. Neither are essential viewing to understand the events of the main series, but they are a nice bonus for die-hard fans to enjoy.

Who is in the cast of Battlestar Galactica?

The cast of Battlestar Galactica is led by Edward James Olmos as Commander William Adama, with Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin.

Katee Sackhoff was arguably the biggest breakout star of the series, amassing a dedicated fanbase through her brilliant performance as pilot Kara “Starbuck” Thrace.

Meanwhile, Jamie Bamber also appears as the Commander’s son Lee “Apollo” Adama, alongside James Callis as Dr Gaius Baltar, as well as Tricia Helfer and Grace Park as the villainous Cylons.

What is Battlestar Galactica about?

After suffering nuclear annihilation at the hands of the Cylons – advanced robots who look indistinguishable from their human creators – the few surviving humans from the Twelve Colonies of Kobol live in a ragtag fleet of spaceships, led by the Battlestar Galactica. Under the leadership of President Laura Roslin and Commander William Adama, they flee the pursuing Cylons, struggle with conflicts among the survivors and search for a mythical 13th colony: Earth.

Where is Battlestar Galactica filmed?

Battlestar Galactica was filmed in Vancouver but is set in a distant star system, where humans live on a group of planets known as the Twelve Colonies.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.