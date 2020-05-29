When is Rick and Morty season 5 released? What’s going to happen?

Fire up your teleporter gun, Rick and Morty season five is happening and it might be coming sooner than you think.

A whopping 70 episodes of the hit animated series were ordered by US broadcaster Adult Swim, meaning that you can expect plenty more mind-bending misadventures from television’s premier odd couple.

Previously, we’ve had to endure long waits between each season, but the creative team behind the show appear to be working to a more consistent schedule now than in previous years – or at least they were, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty season five…

When will Rick and Morty season 5 be released?

There isn’t a release date just yet for the duo’s fifth season, but co-creator Dan Harmon assures us that it won’t be another two-year wait, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous. I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

Series co-star Chris Parnell echoed that sentiment in a recent interview with TV Line, saying that the show’s mammoth 70-episode pick-up should keep things moving forward at a brisk(er) pace.

“[Dan and Justin] wanted some job security, and they wanted to know that the show was going to be around for a while so that they and the writers could get into some sort of momentum,” he said. “We’ll see less lengthy breaks between seasons going forward because of that. And it’s very gratifying to know we’re going to have all those episodes.”

If you’re still not convinced, Harmon mentioned in a recent Instagram post that he has at least one writer working on episodes for season six, well before season five has even started airing.

But of course, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown almost every aspect of day-to-day life into disarray, including production on major television programmes with Rick and Morty being no exception.

Series regular Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith) told Digital Spy the cast may not start recording new episodes until it is safe to return to a professional studio, as opposed to using makeshift home working solutions.

She said: “So, season 5, we haven’t read yet. They’re writing it already. As it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio.”

When the new season does arrive, co-creator Justin Roiland has an unorthodox idea for how to release it, suggesting the show should air one episode per month to stretch it across almost a full year.

He told Slash Film: “I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event. I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be.

“I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I’m sure whatever it is will be the right decision.”

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 in the UK?

Rick and Morty season five doesn’t have a confirmed UK broadcaster just yet.

Season four of the hit series initially aired on terrestrial television on E4 and will be made available on Netflix later this summer, however it is possible the fifth season may go straight to the streaming giant or a somewhere completely different.

We’ll update this page as more information becomes available.

What will happen in Rick and Morty season 5?

Given the episodic nature of the show – and that season four still has episodes airing – little is known about season five other than that it will likely feature the usual mind-bending sci-fi shenanigans.

There are still plenty of dangling threads however – in particular, we’re hoping they follow up on the actions of a certain Evil Morty…

How can I watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4?

Seasons one to three of Rick and Morty are available to watch on Netflix, and also air in the evenings on E4.

Season four is currently airing exclusively on E4 at 10pm on Wednesdays and the new episodes are then made available to stream on All4.

However, season four will soon join the earlier episodes on Netflix, scheduled to arrive on the service on Tuesday 16th June.

News: Rick & Morty s4 arrives on 16 June ???? — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 13, 2020

Who’s in the cast of Rick and Morty season 5?

Justin Roiland will return to voice half the cast, including titular characters Rick and Morty, alongside Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Rick’s long-suffering daughter Beth, with Chris Parnell as her passive husband Jerry.

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer completes the family as Morty’s sister Summer. And it seems safe to say we can expect plenty of guest stars too…

