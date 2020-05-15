Accessibility Links

How to watch the original Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats for free tonight

Andrew Lloyd Webber has made his original production of Cats the musical free for you to watch online

Think of musicals and, chances are, you think of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Whether it’s Jesus Christ Superstar to Joseph, Phantom to Evita, his musical stamp is on a whole array of musical hits – including Cats.

Cats is one of Lloyd Webber’s more divisive productions – and no, we aren’t even including the movie in that. Now you can decide what to make of it yourself as it becomes free to watch  this weekend.

The movie may have been a total bomb, but the haunting tune ‘Memory’ is a popular song in its own right, so maybe don’t write off the musical just yet.

How to watch Cats the musical

From 7pm on Friday, 15th May you can watch Cats on Youtube for free for 24 hours.

Similar to the National Theatre at Home scheme, Lloyd Webber has made his musicals available on the video platform for people to view in lockdown.

Head over to Lord Webber’s The Shows Must Go On Channel on Friday night to watch it.

Lloyd Webber is releasing live recordings of his musicals for free to stream during lockdown.

They’re available for a limited time, but you can also buy them afterwards with money going to art charities and the NHS charities.

So what do you need to know?

How long is Cats the musical?

Settle in for about 2 hours and 20 minutes. Maybe pour yourself a little something, get the popcorn and get comfy.

If you want to watch Cats this weekend the video is available for 24 hours from 7pm 15th May. You get 48 hours if you live outside the UK.

What Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals are streaming?

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals have already been streaming. We’ve already had The Phantom of the Opera plus Love Never Dies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar.

You can still buy all of these on the channel.





