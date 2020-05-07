National Theatre at Home schedule: How to watch the free live screenings online

The National Theatre have been bringing the stage to the small screen for weeks now, brightening up lockdown with live screenings.

Advertisement

The free screenings have included productions Jane Eyre, One Man Two Gunners and Twelfth Night.

Now, it’s time for Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo.

Here’s all the information you need about how to watch the National Theatre’s live online screening tonight or how to catch up at any time for the next week.

How to watch the National Theatre’s live screenings online

Each Thursday at 7pm (BST), the National Theatre will stream one play on its YouTube channel. It’s completely free to watch.

Don’t worry if you miss it: the production is available to re-watch for seven days on the same YouTube channel.

The initiative kickstarted on Thursday 2nd April, with the theatre streaming a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, featuring Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

Antony & Cleopatra is tonight ???? In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war. Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo are Shakespeare’s fated lovers in #AntonyAndCleopatra, streaming from 7pm UK time on YouTube, for a week: https://t.co/1c8Vhhnu3w pic.twitter.com/Y6iDPU6ipv — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 7, 2020

What’s next on National Theatre at Home live?

Next up on Thursday 7th May is Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo.

The synopsis for the critically-acclaimed production on the National Theatre’s website reads: “Caesar and his assassins are dead. General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome.

“But at the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.”

National Theatre at Home schedule

The National Theatre at Home free screenings are on every Thursday, but the recording is available to watch for a week. The full schedule is:

Thursday 7th May: Antony & Cleopatra by William Shakespeare

by William Shakespeare Thursday 14th May: Barber Shop Chronicles by Inua Ellams

by Inua Ellams Thursday 21st May: A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams

by Tennessee Williams Thursday 28th May: This House by James Graham

by James Graham Thursday 4th June: Coriolanus by William Shakespeare

Advertisement

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Are these plays actually being broadcast live?

Not exactly: these are old recordings being streamed as live. No need to be concerned when you hear audience reactions and wonder how many people are crammed inside a theatre during lockdown.