First look images for Charlize Theron Netflix film The Old Guard

Netflix has released its first images of Oscar-winner Charlize Theron playing an immortal warrior in upcoming film The Old Guard.

Advertisement

Based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball), the film follows “a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die”, and who have spent centuries protecting the globe.

Theron plays Andy, the group’s leader, while rising star Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) plays newcomer Nile, who alongside Andy “help[s] the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The film also stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange).

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.