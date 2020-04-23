What episodes of The Simpsons predicted the future? Disney Plus has a list

Amongst the many accolades The Simpsons has picked up over its long years is a reputation as something of a soothsayer, with fans often pointing out instances in which the animated comedy has seemingly predicted the future.

Advertisement

And now, Disney+ has handily compiled a list of all the episodes that have apparent future-predicting elements – curating them in one collection called The Simpsons Predict on the platform.

In total, the list consists of thirteen episodes taken from across the show’s 31 seasons, with highlights including The City Of New York vs Homer Simpson, which some fans have said foreshadows 9/11, and Lisa’s Sax, which contains a reference to an Ebola outbreak.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Other episodes include Elementary School Musical, which predicts MIT professor Bengt Holmström winning a Nobel Prize, Lisa’s Wedding, which shows the London skyline with a building that looked eerily similar to The Shard well before the skyscraper had been constructed, and Lisa’s Curl, which foretold the USA coming from behind to beat Sweden to win the Curling gold medal at the Winter Olympics – something which came true eight years after the episode was broadcast.

In addition to The Simpsons Predict collection, Disney+ has also introduced a number of other themed collections handpicking episodes from across the show’s run, such as The Simpsons Travel, The Simpsons Rock and The Simpsons Sports.

You can find a full list of episodes included in The Simpsons Predict collection below:

Season 6, Episode 8 – ‘Lisa On Ice’

Season 6, Episode 19 – ‘Lisa’s Wedding’

Season 9, Episode 1 – ‘The City Of New York vs Homer Simpson’

Season 9, Episode 4 – ‘Lisa’s Sax’

Season 10, Episode 2 – ‘Wizard Of Evergreen Terrace’

Season 10, Episode 5 – ‘When You Dish Upon A Star’

Season 11, Episode 17 – ‘Bart To The Future’

Season 20, Episode 4 – ‘Treehouse Of Horror XIX’

Season 21, Episode 13 – ‘Boy Meets Curl’

Season 22, Episode 1 – ‘Elementary School Musical’

Season 23, Episode 22 – ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’

Season 25, Episode 16 – ‘You Don’t Have To Live Like A Referee’

Season 29, Episode 1 – ‘The Serfsons‘

Advertisement

You can watch all 31 seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+. Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up to Disney Plus or a seven day free trial.