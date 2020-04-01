50 best movies to watch on Netflix right now

Looking for a great film to watch right now? Netflix has thousands of movies to choose from (there are even secret codes to help you unearth different genres of films) – from new releases to comedies and dramas, historical tales to action thrillers, children’s movies and Oscar-winning flicks, so you’ve come to the right place.

But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge list for your viewing pleasure, separating the pretty low-commitment Trainwreck to the rather more heavy-going The Irishman.

What’s more, we’re updating this page regularly, so keep checking back for new recommendations of what to watch.

If you’re making your way through the best films of all time, you can check your progress with the top 100 movies scratch poster.

And if you’re looking for even more great movies to watch, you can sign up to Disney+ for just £59.99 to get a full year’s subscription. You will be able to enjoy various Pixar and Marvel films, and so much more.

Last updated 27th March 2020

A Quiet Place (2018)

Part heartfelt Spielbergian family drama, part quirky Carpenter-esque creature feature, writer/director/star John Krasinski’s sensational shocker A Quiet Place was an instant sci-fi horror classic. A Quiet Place II may have just been delayed thanks to coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the original starring Emily Blunt and Krasinski while we wait. Regarded as one of the best horror movies in recent times, it became a smash hit when first released. In a post-apocalyptic very near future, blind insectoid monsters with super-sensitive hearing have wiped out most of humanity. A family has to survive along with a few survivors, whispering and using sign language to communicate as creatures chase them down solely on the noises they make. Expect tense situations, and a few heart-stopping moments in this must-see movie.

Watch on Netflix

I Am Mother (2019)

The majority of this dark, twisty sci-fi thriller takes place in a high-tech bunker (so you’ll feel right at home if you’re spending a lot of time indoors at the moment). Inside, an artificially intelligent robot named Mother (voiced by Rose Byrne) is raising a young woman known as Daughter (Clara Rugaard). The rest of mankind is extinct, and Mother insists that nothing can survive on the outside. However, everything changes when a mystery woman (Hilary Swank) bangs on the door…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full I Am Mother review

Dirty Dancing (1987)

If the phrase “I carried a watermelon” means nothing to you, then you’ve clearly never seen the seminal 80s love story starring Jennifer Grey and the much-missed Patrick Swayze. Grey plays Baby, a naive teenager visiting a 1960s holiday camp with her parents who falls for her dance instructor (Swayze) and is treated to a whirlwind education in life, love and expressing herself. Filled with songs you already know and love, we recommend you give it a go – you’ll have the time of your life (and you’ll owe it all to us)…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Dirty Dancing review

It (2017)

The Goonies meets Stand by Me in Andy Muschietti’s creepy, crafty coming-of-age horror movie, “a gripping and glowing Stephen King adaptation”. Based on the book of the same name, the movie slightly changes its approach. Kids begin to vanish in small-town Derry prompting a group of outcast schoolchildren to tackle their own fears as an evil stalks them down. Don’t expect a comfortable end (IT Chapter Two was released last year and picked up the story 30 years on). Featuring Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard, this is a slower-paced horror that focuses more on your own fears than gore. Great set-up, perhaps not as great pay-off, but definitely one of the best King movie adaptations for the big screen. If you weren’t scared of clowns before, Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise will definitely change your mind. Get ready to hear those nerves snapping!

Watch on Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside-down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Based on the YA trilogy by Jenny Han the film became one of Netflix’s most successful original films in 2018. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (as Peter Kavinsky). Once you’ve watched this, the long-awaited sequel PS I Love You is waiting for your attention, and there’s a third and final instalment on the way.

Watch on Netflix

The Post (2017)

In the mood for something a little more challenging? Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star in this brisk, decent telling of the leaking of the so-called Pentagon Papers in 1971, the nickname for a secret US Department of Defense report covering United States-Vietnam relations from 1945-1967. Steven Spielberg’s latest slice of liberal history was made in admitted haste to meet awards-season deadlines and retrospectively hymns good old-fashioned print journalism from the perspective of the compromised “fake news” age.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Post review

Okja (2017)

Prepare to cry if you watch this heartwarming tale from Bong Joon-Ho (if he sounds familiar, that’s because he just dominated award season with his latest film Parasite). Okja is a slightly odd story following a girl and her best friend, a huge weird animal called Okja. Soon the pair find themselves battling the CEO (Tilda Swinton) of a huge company who wants to take Okja away. There’s a clear agenda underlying the story, animal activism is a strain throughout, and the film doesn’t shy away from that. Joon-Ho’s wonderfully refreshing odd style blends with slight preachy notes, but it comes together to give you a beautiful film.

Watch on Netflix

Ex_Machina (2014)

In the directorial debut of screenwriter Alex Garland (The Beach, 28 Days Later…), computer programmer Domhnall Gleeson goes through the looking-glass when he wins a competition to spend a week residing with the reclusive creator of the world’s top search engine (Oscar Isaac). Gleeson’s purpose once there is to perform a variation of the Turing test on an advanced AI (a strikingly sensitive Alicia Vikander) to determine whether it has consciousness. Things don’t go to plan…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Ex_Machina review

My Neighbour Totoro – and more Ghibli films

If you’re stuck at home and looking for something to watch with the kids, then Netflix’s new range of Studio Ghibli movies are just the ticket. Arguably more pleasing to adults than some of the Disney offerings (yes, it’s possible sometimes), there are some many great stories to pick from. My Neighbour Totoro follows two girls and spirits in the forest near their home. If you’re looking for your next Studio Ghibli film there’s Spirited Away, which is probably more well known, Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Only Yesterday.

Watch on Netflix

Prisoners (2013)

Hugh Jackman isn’t playing Mr Nice Guy any more, but then he is pushed to the limit in this deeply haunting thriller. He stars as the father of a kidnapped daughter, while Jake Gyllenhaal is the cop who, in his eyes, fails to put away the chief suspect: a young man with learning difficulties, played by Paul Dano. Jackman takes it upon himself to do his own questioning, and his tactics are heavy-handed to say the least…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Prisoners review

Uncut Gems (2020)

We should probably start by warning you you’re in for a tense and stressful two hours if you choose to watch Uncut Gems in one sitting. The Safdie brothers’ film takes funnyman Adam Sandler and turns him into a New York City jeweller risking everything to banish his debts and escape the collectors after him. Sandler is unrecognisable, but that’s a good thing. We’d go as far as to say he was robbed this award season.

Watch on Netflix

Trainwreck (2015)

This wildly funny film, from director Judd Apatow, is the screenwriting debut of spunky stand-up and sketch show favourite Amy Schumer, who also stars. A journalist (Schumer) lives her life by her father’s maxim that monogamy never works, and has spent her adult life enjoying freedom from commitment. When she is sent to interview a doctor, an attraction develops between them, and she begins to wonder if there might be something to be said for a stable relationship…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Trainwreck review

Marriage Story (2019)

On the face of it, Marriage Story shouldn’t be as an enjoyable watch as it is, given it’s about a relationship falling apart and all the emotions that come with that. The couple decides to get divorced in this award-winning masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver put in some of the best performances of their career, which really deserved more award attention than they got. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Marriage Story review

The Irishman (2019)

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). The film was constantly in the news up to its release; from its CGI de-aging used on De Niro, Pacino and Joe Pesci, or the sheer unwieldy length of this epic (it’s a whopping 3 hours 30 minutes).

Watch on Netflix

The Irishman review: Scorsese’s film is a meditative, remorseful gangster epic

Wonder Woman (2017)

Seventy-five years after her first comic-book appearance, Wonder Woman is finally the star of her own feature and it doesn’t disappoint. Gal Gadot reprises her role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while Patty Jenkins (Monster) directs an origin story that sees the warrior princess drawn into the First World War after rescuing Chris Pine’s crash-landed pilot. DC may not have quite fared as well at the cinemas as Marvel, but Wonder Woman marked a change in fortune and tone for the comic book giant. Mixing drama with comedy, a strong female lead in Gadot and tangible chemistry with Pine’s Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman is an easy family watch.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Wonder Woman review

Jaws (1975)

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results. You’ll never see a shark without hearing that dread-filled theme tune in your head again…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Jaws review

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

Can a movie ever live up to the hype of one of the greatest TV shows of all time? Aaron Paul leads this spin-off film from beloved TV series Breaking Bad, as we finally find out what happened to Walter White’s partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity in the series finale. And you might just recognise some of the old faces that crop up…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie review

12 Years a Slave (2013)

A free black man living in pre-Civil War New York is abducted and sold into slavery. He spends the next 12 years struggling to survive and maintain his dignity in the face of brutal treatment, while clinging to a desperate hope that he can return to his family. This Oscar-winning historical drama based on Solomon Northup’s autobiographical book, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brad Pitt, is not an easy watch, but gets five stars from us.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full 12 Years a Slave review

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

It was meant to be a mini-series, but when you get movie legends the Coen brothers you kinda have to see where they take you. The result is this, an elegant anthology of frontier tales that celebrates the Western in inimitable style. Although the opening comic yarn starring Tim Blake Nelson as a singing prairie hero in a white Stetson gives the film its potentially misleading title, it’s hardly typical of what follows, but then again nothing is…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Ballad of Buster Scruggs review

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

Based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1961 samurai classic Yojimbo, this was the first “spaghetti” western to find a worldwide audience. Italian director Sergio Leone’s daringly brilliant use of extreme close-up, and his unflinching depiction of violence, gave the western a new lease of life.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full A Fistful of Dollars review

Mistress America (2015)

A New York college student with literary ambitions finds ample material when she befriends a scatterbrained socialite in this serio-comic frolic co-written – like Frances Ha before it – by director Noah Baumbach and leading lady Greta Gerwig. Both hilarious and poignant, this is a richly rewarding treat from a film-maker and his muse at the top of their game.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Mistress America review

Cargo (2017)

Anxious new parents be warned: Netflix’s thriller Cargo will probably stay with you longer than you would like. Martin Freeman stars as a father who must safeguard his young daughter’s passage after her mother becomes flesh-hungry in zombie-ravaged outback Australia. Watching it is akin to watching a clip of a toddler ambling towards the edge of a flight of stairs, on a loop…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Cargo review

The Two Popes (2019)

Here’s a mouthwatering prospect: two veteran British thesps in a barnstorming, virtual two-hander based on a play by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Anthony Hopkins plays doubt-ridden, conservative Pope Benedict XVI as a wounded bear during his meeting with his reluctant and progressive successor Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) – later Pope Francis – at the former’s Italian retreat in 2013… The film was nominated for two Oscars.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Two Popes review

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Cult TV show The Avengers meets Bond as Colin Firth stars as Harry Hart, a John Steed-like agent in the Kingsman organisation, whose operatives are codenamed after Round Table knights. Hart recruits a dead colleague’s tearaway teenage son (Taron Egerton) and puts him through his secret-service paces…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Kingsman: the Secret Service review

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Avoiding the chocolate-box visuals that cheapen so many British costume dramas, director Ang Lee brings a refreshing period realism to Jane Austen’s tale of two sisters that allows Emma Thompson’s respectful Oscar-winning script to flourish. Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant star.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Sense and Sensibility review

Superbad (2007)

Fan of American Pie? Superbad stands out from the standard teen-movie crowd with its slacker dialogue, universally funny performances and an unexpected sweetness in the friendship between the sex-crazed Seth (Jonah Hill) and the slightly more diffident Eric (Michael Cena). For those with a high tolerance for exuberant crudity, belly laughs are guaranteed…

Watch on Netflix

Roma (2018)

Winner of three Oscars, Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical film about a maid working for an upper-middle class family in Mexico City in the 1970s is visually stunning, deeply moving and well worth your time. The director, known for Gravity and Children of Men, brings this beautiful story to life as we follow housekeeper Cleo as she, and her family, face societal and political issues. Largely touted as one of the best films of 2018 – and applauded by critics globally – it won two Golden Globes, for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Roma review

The 13th (2016)

The title of this potent film refers to the 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” ‘Punishment for crime’ is the key qualifier here, as Ava DuVernay’s documentary explores the injustices at the heart of America’s penal system. 13th secured Netflix its first BAFTA.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The 13th review

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Matthew McConaughey’s painful transformation into AIDS sufferer and illegal meds dealer Ron Woodruff won him an Oscar in 2014. Jared Leto’s performance is arguably even more tortuously engrossing.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Dallas Buyers Club review

The Theory of Everything (2015)

Biopic of Stephen Hawking (played by an Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne), exploring the renowned astrophysicist’s romance with future wife Jane during their time at university in the 1960s and his initial diagnosis with motor neurone disease, which doctors believed would lead to his death within two years. Undaunted by deteriorating health, he continued his groundbreaking research into the origins of the universe.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Theory of Everything review

Spotlight (2015)

This extraordinary story from writer/director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent) – which centres on a group of journalists in Boston investigating children being molested within the Catholic church – is brought vividly to life in a riveting, serious-minded drama that sticks mindfully to the facts.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Spotlight review

Fighting with My Family (2019)

This feel-good charmer following the true journey of superstar wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh) from her humble beginnings in Norwich to becoming the youngest ever Divas Champion is an unqualified smackdown success. Written/directed by Stephen Merchant and executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, it’s an unapologetic soap opera in spandex…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Fighting with My Family review

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This multi-Oscar-winning classic, adapted from Thomas Harris’s bestseller, was responsible for giving cinematic serial killers a better image, thanks to Anthony Hopkins’s enthralling portrayal of Hannibal Lecter. So what if Lecter was an incarcerated cannibal? Jodie Foster plays fledgeling FBI agent Clarice Starling, who is drawn into a disturbingly close relationship with Lecter as she hunts for serial killer “Buffalo Bill”. Best washed down with a nice chianti…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Silence of the Lambs review

Ghost (1990)

Patrick Swayze plays a murdered banker trying to warn girlfriend Demi Moore she’s in mortal danger via psychic Whoopi Goldberg. The special effects are a real treat, the love-beyond-the-grave theme is very touching and the ending is a wonderful piece of schmaltz (and you won’t be able to watch The Great Pottery Throw Down in quite the same way again).

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Ghost review

The Great Hack (2019)

Data is now the world’s most valuable commodity. In this terrifying documentary, New York design school professor David Carroll is a man on a quest to acquire his own data. His journey takes him to London and Cambridge Analytica – the consultancy closed down in 2018 after a scandal involving unsuspecting Facebook users having their data harvested and then used for political gain. Think twice about clicking away your personal details…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Great Hack review

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Neatly structured and full of genuine warmth for its characters, Richard Curtis’s Oscar-nominated screenplay is superbly observed and well served by Mike Newell’s deft direction. But more important to the film’s enduring appeal is the individuality of the performances. Simon Callow and the BAFTA-winning Kristin Scott Thomas are outstanding alongside star Hugh Grant, who became an overnight sensation as the tousled serial ditherer haplessly pursuing his star-crossed passion for enigmatic American Andie MacDowell.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Four Weddings and a Funeral review

The Revenant (2015)

An astonishing piece of film-making from director Alejandro González Iñárritu. Leonardo Di Caprio finally won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as a frontiersman leading a hunting party through the wilderness in the 1800s. There’s a horrific bear attack in this no-holds barred weather-beaten look at what life was like at the time. It can be quite bleak and grim at times, but it’s undeniably a classic. If you liked Birdman you’ll probably like this.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Revenant review

Why is The Revenant such a gruelling watch? A body language expert reveals all…

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Hunger Games meets Lord of the Flies in this fast-paced and enjoyably moody teen thriller adapted from the bestselling novel by James Dashner. A teen arrives in an isolated community of youngsters, with no memory of who he is or the outside world…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Maze Runner review

The Terminator (1984)

Go right back to where it all started, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first outing as the violent cyborg who is time-warped from the future to alter the nuclear war-torn course of history (he’ll be back later, of course). Linda Hamilton shines as the bewildered waitress who will unwittingly become the saviour of the human race. Unmissable action flick from the master James Cameron.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Terminator review

Boyhood (2014)

As uplifting as it is universal, this is Richard Linklater’s drama filmed over the course of 12 years, starring Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke. Tracking Coltrane up to the age of 18, the film is told not through births, marriages and deaths but the moments in between, casually punctuated by cultural milestones like midnight Harry Potter book launches, the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the wave of optimism that swept Obama to his historic first presidential term.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Boyhood review

Reservoir Dogs (1991)

The film that first introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino remains as electrifying as it did upon release in 1992. Starring many famous faces who would go on to become Tarantino regulars – including Michael Madsen, Tim Roth and Harvey Keitel, as well as Steve Buscemi in sparkling form – this 99-minute movie is fully deserving of its stellar reputation.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Reservoir Dogs review

Dunkirk (2017)

A director at the top of his game, Christopher Nolan takes on British wartime history with this tour-de-force treatment of the miracle of Dunkirk. This utterly immersive epic plunges the viewer into a three-pronged story that unfolds on land, sea and air with the life-and-death ordeals. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles, proving there’s more to the former One Direction singer than his vocals. What really makes Dunkirk stand out is it’s all immersive approach taking you from quiet moments to sweeping set pieces back to intense emotional interactions.

Watch on Netflix

Dunkirk review: “a glorious, breathtaking triumph from director Christopher Nolan”

Darkest Hour (2017)

A near-perfect companion piece to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s account of the lead-up to the 1940 evacuation not only fills in some of the political background of that now infamous wartime debacle but also reclaims Winston Churchill (played by Gary Oldman) from the dusty pages of history books.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Darkest Hour review

West Side Story (1961)

Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming makeover has much to live up to. Winner of a whopping ten Oscars, this is the electrifying and moving version of the magnificent Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim musical based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer. Two teenagers from rival New York street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love – but it causes already simmering tensions to explode.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full West Side Story review

Annihilation (2018)

Controversial and divisive, Annihilation had a rocky start in life. After struggling to find a distributor, Netflix picked up the international rights to Ex Machina director Alex Garland’s film. The sci-fi/horror film is based on book series The Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff Vandermeer and follows a group of scientists as they head into Area X, a quarantined area of the planet, where a lot of weird things have started happening. They have no idea what they’ll find, and they’re not all being honest as to why they’re going. Natalie Portman stars and puts in a convincing performance when everything around her is, well, beyond comprehension.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Annihilation review

American Psycho (2000)

In 1991, Bret Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho shocked those that read it. Wall Street broker Patrick Bateman’s cool attitude to his day job and night-time pursuits left people shaken up. The murderous character was brought to life in 2000 in the film of the same name. Co-scripted by Mary Harron and Guinevere Turner, the film is perhaps a less shocking take on the tale, but no less gripping. Christian Bale goes all out to flesh out killer Bateman, capturing that crazy-eyed sociopath perfectly. Those eggshell business cards, though…

Watch on Netflix

Read our full American Psycho review

Limitless (2011)

Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Abbie Cornish star in this 2011 sci-fi thriller. A failed writer acquires a supply of an experimental drug that enables his brain to process and learn information at a superhuman rate. His new-found abilities allow him to make a killing on the stock market, but he soon attracts the attention of shadowy forces who have sinister plans for him…

Watch on Netflix

Mudbound (2017)

Directed by Dee Rees and featuring a beautifully balanced ensemble cast from Carey Mulligan to Mary J Blige, this is a bittersweet story of racial tensions and family bonds in post-Second World War America. The movie was nominated for four Oscars, including best supporting actress for Blige.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Mudbound review

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

A Netflix Original, this biographical documentary film about jazz legend Nina Simone, featuring interviews, previously unseen footage, was nominated for an Academy Award. A wholly satisfying portrait of a formidable talent, it’s a must for fans of the genre.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full What Happened, Miss Simone? review

Mean Streets (1973)

Mean Streets is classic gangster fare, and was director Martin Scorsese’s breakthrough film. Drawing on his upbringing in New York’s Little Italy, the semi-autobiographical story concerns two friends – Charlie (Harvey Keitel), the older of the two and a debt-collector for the Mob, and tearaway hoodlum Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), who’s in hock to loan sharks and a drain on Charlie’s patience and reputation.

Watch on Netflix

Read our full Mean Streets review

Lost in Translation (2003)

A lonely and past-his-prime American actor travels to Japan to film a commercial. During a depressing night in the hotel bar, he meets a spirited younger woman and the pair strike up a close friendship, exploring Tokyo and helping each other face the mundanities of everyday life. Sofia Coppola expertly shapes her comedy drama starring Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Giovanni Ribisito to ensure the actors are at the forefront of this melancholy and moving story.

Watch on Netflix

