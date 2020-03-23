When is Too Hot to Handle on? Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new dating show

Get ready for sun, sea, singletons and no sex – because that’s exactly what’s off the menu in Netflix’s brand new dating show, Too Hot to Handle.

This Spring, the streaming site will be serving up another juicy dating show, with a twist.

So if you loved Love Is Blind, and Back With The Ex, sounds like this might be the show to keep you busy during self isolation.

Here’s everything we know so far…

What is Too Hot to Handle?

Think Love Island, but without the freedom of doing bits in the Hideaway or anywhere in fact.

In this show, ten young, hot singles from around the world come together and meet on a paradise island, where they’ll get to enjoy the holiday of their dreams and get to know each other on another level.

But there’s just one little thing – they’re not allowed to touch each other!

The aim of this dating show is for singletons to form deeper connections with each other without getting physical.

Initially, there will be $100,000 up for grabs for those who can keep their hands off each other the longest, however, if anyone slips up, this cash prize will go down, which could mean winner(s) could walk away with absolutely nothing.

The official synopsis reads: “10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives— but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.

“No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

When is it on?

Viewers won’t have to wait too long, as season one of the dating series will be available to stream on Netflix from April 17th from 8am.

Is there a trailer?

At the moment, Netflix are keeping things pretty under wraps, so there’s no official trailer just yet, but we anticipate lots of drama.

Watch this space!

What to expect?

In the past couple of months, Netflix have been serving up some really, juicy dating series that we just can’t seem to get enough of.

And if Too Hot To Handle is anything like these, viewers are in for a real treat.

Love Is Blind dropped on the streaming service on February 13th, and the entire world went crazy for the show, which saw couples dating in pods and getting engaged without even seeing each other in the flesh.

Likewise, Back With The Ex had everyone wondering whether the couples were still together after reuniting on the show.

While we love a good dating series like Love Island which takes us through all the steps pretty slowly, we can’t help but love an odd concept, which just so happens to work.

These dating series show us the attraction of dating with a difference. From 90 Day Fiance, to Love After Lockup, the weirder the better!

Too Hot To Handle is airs from April 17th on Netflix.