Netflix’s Masters of the Universe has a star-studded cast

The cast has been announced for a new animated version of Masters of the Universe, and it features several big name talents.

Advertisement

The upcoming series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will wrap up loose plot threads from the original 1980s cartoon with a refreshed anime-style presentation.

Masters of the Universe’s official Twitter account announced that the main cast will be comprised of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Supergirl‘s Chris Wood as He-Man and Buffy‘s Sarah Michelle Gellar as his ally Teela.

We’ve been waiting an eternity to be able to tell you about the newest citizens of Eternia! Check out the amazing cast for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Who are you most excited for? #MOTUrevelation https://t.co/dUMYlh7wWl — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) February 14, 2020

Kevin Smith is serving as an executive producer on the series, having made his name on the likes of Clerks and Dogma.

“I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with,” he told THR. “The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honouring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger. With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera.”

This isn’t the first Masters of the Universe project to land on Netflix, as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been available on the streaming service since 2018.

Advertisement

There is not yet a release date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation.