Disney announces release dates for Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision

With the UK launch of Disney+ drawing ever closer, excitement amongst Disney fans is reaching a fever pitch.

And now it’s stepped up a further notch, with news the streaming platform has announced release dates for two of its upcoming Marvel series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Disney chief Bob Iger has confirmed that the new shows will debut in August and December 2020 respectively, while a third show, Loki, is expected to follow in 2021.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision, will reportedly both tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the latter set to be connected to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The debut season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will consist of six episodes, following Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile WandaVision will also have six episodes, and see the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch.

Although little is known at this juncture about what will happen in the show, it has been described as “bonkers” by its stars.

Loki will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the title character, while Owen Wilson has also been lined up to feature.

Fans were given their first glimpse of all three shows during coverage of the Super Bowl on 2nd February, with 30-second teasers revealing some new information about the upcoming series.