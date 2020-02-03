Each series is set after the events of last year's epic crossover Avengers: Endgame as the Marvel heroes dust themselves off and prepare for their next chapter.

The teaser opens with a clip from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) training with the iconic shield passed on to him by Captain America in the closing moments of Endgame.

The show will see him team up with the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) for "a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience," according to the official synopsis.

More like this

We also get a glimpse at Daniel Brühl, who reprises his role as the villainous Baron Zemo in the series, last seen at the end of 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

WandaVision sees the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, in a show that could be Marvel's most mind-bending instalment to date.

The series will adopt the styles of classic American sitcoms from several eras in television history, depicting Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) living in suburban bliss together – but all is not as it seems...

No one knows exactly what's going on in WandaVision, but fans have speculated that Scarlet Witch could be using her reality altering powers to make a fantasy world for herself, as a method of coping with Vision's violent death in 2018's Infinity War.

Notably, this trailer makes reference to the twin sons Wanda has in the comics, magic user Wiccan and the super-fast Speed, by showing a frame in which Wanda appears to be pregnant and a scene with two pacifiers.

Finally, there's a brief clip from Loki's solo series which isn't scheduled to premiere until 2021.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the God of Mischief is wearing a costume which references the Time Variance Authority, an organisation from the Marvel comics in charge of monitoring the universe's different alternate timelines and keeping them in check.

No doubt they will have noticed the time travel antics of Avengers: Endgame, which allowed Loki to cheat death for the third time.

Over the weekend, comedy actor Owen Wilson was officially added to the cast of the Loki Disney+ series.

Disney+ will finally launch in the UK on Tuesday 24th March 2020.

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in Autumn 2020, WandaVision in late 2020 and Loki in 2021.