When is Rick and Morty season 5 on TV? How can I watch it?

Fire up your teleporter gun, tuck into some Szechuan sauce and, um, use a plumbus for whatever it’s for… Rick and Morty season five is happening!

Advertisement

With the announcement of season four came the news that a whopping 70 more episodes of the psychedelic time-travelling animated comedy had been ordered by US network Adult Swim.

Here’s everything you need to know about season five…

When will Rick and Morty season 5 land?

There isn’t a release date just yet for the duo’s fifth season, but given that the second half of season four is yet to air it will likely be a while. However, the show’s co-creator Dan Harmon ensures us that it won’t be another two-year wait, telling Entertainment Weekly:

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 in the UK?

Rick and Morty’s fourth season is currently broadcasting on E4. However given that season three streamed on Netflix, it is possible the fifth season may return there or move to a different UK home.

What will happen in Rick and Morty season 5?

Given the episodic nature of the show – and that season four still has episodes airing – little is known about season five other than that it will likely feature the usual mind-bending sci-fi shenanigans.

There are still plenty of dangling threads however – in particular, we’re hoping they follow up on a certain Evil Morty…

How can I watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4?

Rick and Morty seasons one to three are still available to watch on Netflix, and also air in the evenings on E4.

Season four is currently airing exclusively on E4, with new episodes at 10pm on Wednesdays and available to stream on All4.

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast of Rick and Morty season 5?

Justin Roiland will return to voice half the cast, including titular characters Rick and Morty, alongside Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Rick’s long-suffering daughter Beth, with Chris Parnell as her passive husband Jerry. Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer completes the family as Morty’s sister Summer. And it seems safe to say we can expect plenty of guest stars too.