What is Apple TV+? Everything you need to know about Apple’s new streaming subscription service

There’s a new player in the streaming wars: Apple. Although best known for flogging iPhones and Macs, the tech giant has launched TV subscription service Apple TV+.

The new service will feature original TV series available to stream or download, as well as bundled subscriptions to a host of other broadcasters and platforms.

Here’s all you need to know…

When will Apple’s streaming service launch?

Apple TV+ will launch in over 100 countries on 1st November 2019.

How much will Apple’s TV service cost?

The service will be £4.99 a month in the UK, and $4.99 a month in the US. Apple offers a year-long free trial to anyone who purchases an Apple device, or a seven-day blanket free trial for anyone who wants to try the service.

How can I watch Apple TV+?

Via the Apple TV app.

You can download this on all Apple mobile devices and computers, as well as Smart TVs from providers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio. To check if your device is supported, go to the apps section on your device and look for the Apple TV app.

If you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, you already have the Apple TV app. Subscribers can watch Apple TV+ originals both online and offline.

What new shows and movies have been announced?

Apple has already signed various deals with studios, including independent film studio A24 and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The first wave of programming available on the service when it launches on 1st November include:

The Morning Show, a comedy-drama about an ageing news anchor starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston and Steve Carrell

See, an upcoming horror series starring Aquaman star Jason Momoa

Dickinson, a comedy about the poet Emily Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld

Period drama For All Mankind from the creator of Battlestar Galactica

The Helpsters, a spin-off from Sesame Street

A cartoon titled Snoopy in Space

A children’s programme titled Ghostwriter

The Elephant Queen, documentary about the mother of a herd

Additional projects that will drop on TV+ include:

A series fronted by Oprah Winfrey

Servant , a thriller from the Sixth Sense director M N Shyamalan

, a thriller from the Sixth Sense director M N Shyamalan Mystery-drama Truth Be Told

Little America by married writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

by married writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon The Banker , a film based on a true story by Samuel L. Jackson

, a film based on a true story by Samuel L. Jackson Hala, a film produced by Jada Pinkett Smith

Other projects in the pipeline include:

A revived Steven Spielberg anthology series called Amazing Stories.

A mystery thriller starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer called Are You Sleeping?

a space drama with Battlestar Galactica creator Ron Moore, reportedly titled For All Mankind

A comedy series from the stars and producers of hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Little Voice, a series from Star Wars director JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. The series will explore the story of one woman finding her voice through music

a series from Star Wars director JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. The series will explore the story of one woman finding her voice through music a TV series from La La Land and Whiplash’s Damien Chazelle

An adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film Time Bandits

an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novel Foundation.

What exactly is Apple TV+?

Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ will, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, offer original movie and TV content which will be available exclusively to subscribers. See below more details about specific shows.

This is the next logical step following Apple’s first foray into original programming, releasing brand new content like Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps on Apple Music – although their latest plans are far more ambitious in scope.

“We’re honoured that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, during the service’s launch.

Original content, however, is only part of the picture. Apple is also upgrading its Apple TV app to offer a richer viewing experience, along with options to subscribe to even more content from external broadcasters.

Apple has partnered with networks including HBO, Showtime and Starz, aiming to act as a gateway to their content via a new service known as Apple TV Channels, which appears to be a similar service to that already offered by Amazon as part of its Amazon Channels programme.

Netflix, however, has already confirmed that it will not participate in this ‘bundle’ offer: chief executive Reed Hastings said in March that Netflix “has chosen not to integrate with [Apple’s] service.”

Apple TV+ will be available on iPhones, iPads, Apple’s set-top box and Apple computers. However, the service will also be available via a Smart TV app from companies including Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio.

It will also be available via ‘streaming sticks’ such as Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, small devices that plug into TVs and connect to the internet.

Doesn’t Apple already have a TV app?

Yes, although Apple TV is set to be much more developed once the new service kicks in, from personalised recommendations to all that new original content.

However, just like the existing app, the new Apple TV will allow users to access content from over 150 different streaming apps – including Amazon Prime Video – as well as pay-TV services on one landing page, along with rentals and purchases from iTunes.

Apple TV has been around in one form or another since as far back as 2006, but Apple’s plans to enter the movie and TV streaming marketplace is set to be a significant step up for the company.

Will Apple’s streaming service be available in the UK?

Yes – Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the service will be available in the UK in its Apple Special Event on 10th September 2019.

Isn’t Apple TV+ just like Netflix?

Both companies, it is true, are banking hard on attracting subscribers through original content – although Netflix is much further down the road when it comes to that.

However, Apple’s announcement show serious intent in what is becoming an increasingly crowded streaming TV marketplace.

Apple TV+ will not, at least according to the speech made by CEO Tim Cook, offer licensed content alongside its original shows. Instead, users can either pay for a subscription to a third party such as HBO or Showtime, or buy or rent from iTunes as usual.

Apple TV+ at launch apparently will not be offered to users of Android phones or non-Apple laptops and computers. Netflix by contrast is available on a huge variety of devices and platforms.

Netflix has previously been available on Apple TV, but it appears that that could change when the Apple app is updated in May.