When is The Last Kingdom season 4 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Shield walls at the ready! Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom, based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Kingdom series four…

When is The Last Kingdom season four released on Netflix?

The show’s renewal was announced in December 2018 via The Last Kingdom’s official Twitter page.

In April 2019, Netflix confirmed that filming had begun on the 10 new episodes – and in July 2019, the show’s Instagram page invited fans to “join Uhtred next year on Netflix as the battle continues” – so it looks like season four will arrive in 2020.

What is The Last Kingdom about?

Set in the 9th century AD, the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels, with each season following the events of two books. Our hero is Uhtred son of Uhtred, a Saxon boy who’s brought up by Danes, after they capture him and decide to raise him as their own.

However, Uhtred later betrayed and the Danes come to believe that he killed his adoptive father, the Danish warlord Ragnar the Elder. Uhtred is forced to travel to Wessex, the only one of the seven kingdoms (which make up what we now think of as England) that isn’t in Danish control.

Once arrived, he offers his assistance — including knowledge of the Danes’ battle strategies — to the Wessex king, Alfred.

What will happen in season 4 – and who is in the cast?

The Pagan Lord, published in 2013 and the next book to be adapted for the series, jumps ahead a decade — which, if Netflix adheres to the timeline, will mean a fresh batch of young actors, including Uhtred’s children by Gisela, who in the books are all grown up.

Alexander Dreymon is set to return as Uhtred of Bebbanburg (looking perhaps a little greyer), and, with the alliances between the kingdoms fractured, he believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson.

With them will be many of the returning cast, including Ian Hart (Father Beocca), Toby Regbo (Aethelred), Emily Cox (Brida), Timothy Innes (Kind Edward), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), Millie Brady (Aethelflaed), Magnus Bruun (Cnut) and Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten).

Netflix has also confirmed that Prime Suspect 1973 star Stefanie Martini will join the cast as Eadith, “Aethelred’s new love conquest”.

Jamie Blackley (The Halcyon, If I Stay) will join the cast as Aethelred’s new right-hand man Eardwulf.

Is there a trailer for The Last Kingdom season 4?

Not yet — watch this space – but we DO have a first-look behind-the-scenes image season four… here’s the production team working with the cast on a night-shoot:

Where can I catch up on The Last Kingdom?

The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three is available exclusively on Netflix after the BBC decided not to continue with the historical drama.

Why can’t I watch The Last Kingdom on the BBC?

Although the show originated started out on BBC2 (and BBC America, for US viewers), since series three it has been made solely for Netflix by Carnival Films, the producers of Downton Abbey.