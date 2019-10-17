Stranger Things season 3 audience figures revealed by Netflix

Netflix has revealed that the third series of cult sci-fi drama Stranger Things was the most watched yet.

Advertisement

Unveiling the news on its See What’s Next Twitter account, Netflix reported that 64 million ‘households’ had tuned into the cult sci-fi series in the four weeks after it was released.

Netflix has previously clarified that one view is one user in a household where 70 per cent of a movie, or at least 70 per cent of one episode of a series, has been watched.

#StrangerThings Season 3 was the most watched season to date, with 64 million member households watching in its first four weeks pic.twitter.com/C1BKMThIpj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 16, 2019

The streaming service is usually private about viewing figures, but has previously reported stalking drama You and teen comedy Sex Education received 40 million streams by the end of the first month of release.

Post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, received 80 million views in the four weeks after its release.

Netflix confirmed last month that Stranger Things will be returning for a fourth series, with the teaser offering an unsettling look at the Upside Down alongside the tagline: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Writers the Duffer brothers have previously teased they know where they want the series to go.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes.

“That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go.”

However, some fans have speculated on whether Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, could have actually survived the explosion he looked to have perished in.

Advertisement

But it seems not even the writers know, with Harbour confessing that the Duffer brothers told him “they’re still figuring that out.”