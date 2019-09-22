When is 13 Reasons Why season 4 released on Netflix? Cast, filming and spoilers

Note: contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3 – DO NOT READ until you have watched the latest episodes

It’s perhaps Netflix’s most controversial series, but there’s more to come from 13 Reasons Why following the launch of its third season in August 2019.

The final episode of season three finally revealed the truth about the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), but will there be a fourth season and when is it out on Netflix?

Here’s everything we know about 13 Reasons Why season 4 so far.

When is 13 Reasons Why season 4 released on Netflix?

On August 1, 2019, Netflix announced that 13 Reasons Why would be returning for a fourth season.

There’s no official release date yet, and it’s hard even to make an educated guess as to when it might be – there’s been no set release pattern for the show since it launched at the end of March 2017, with season two dropping in May 2018 and the third season in August 2019.

It’s a safe bet, though, that the next season will span 13 episodes, like the three before it.

Is there a 13 Reasons Why season 4 trailer?

Not yet – keep this page bookmarked and it’ll be updated as soon as Netflix drops the first footage.

Netflix usually plays it pretty close to the chest with 13 Reasons Why, holding back on releasing trailers for the second and third seasons until just a couple of weeks before they launched.

Who is in the 13 Reasons Why season 4 cast?

The following series regulars are all expected to return:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice

Steven Weber as Gary Bolan

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Following appearances in the first and second seasons, Katherine Langford did not feature in season three as Hannah Baker, though it’s not out of the realms of possibility that her character could reappear in flashbacks next season. Likewise her on-screen parents, Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker and Brian d’Arcy James as Andy Baker.

The murder of Bryce Walker was central to season three, so while Justin Prentice’s character is now six feet under, it’s possible he could reappear in flashbacks – and just because Bryce is gone, that doesn’t totally rule out further appearances from Brenda Strong as his mother Nora.

Derek Luke was a regular as Liberty High School’s counselor in the show’s first two seasons. His character was fired in season two, but made a guest appearance in season three – could he resurface again next season?

*SPOILERS FOR SEASON THREE FOLLOW*

Timothy Granaderos is also not expected to return, with his character Montgomery not making it out of the third season alive. (Monty was killed in prison, having taken the blame for Bryce’s murder, when it was actually Alex who did the deed.)

Deaken Bluman could also return as Winston after he confronted Ani letting her know he’s Monty’s alibi…

A new cast addition for the final season will be Oscar nominee Gary Sinise, playing Dr. Robert Ellman, a family therapist who treats Clay (via Deadline).

When is 13 Reasons Why season 4 filming?

Production on the fourth season was already underway as of August 1, 2019.

Filming on both the second and third seasons took around six months, so presuming the fourth season again runs to 13 episodes, expect shooting to wrap in early 2020.

Has 13 Reasons Why been cancelled?

The upcoming fourth season of the show *will* be the last, a decision announced at the same time as the renewal.

In a statement, Netflix insisted that it was purely a creative decision to end the series now, explaining that season four “will feature the core cast’s graduation from High School which will be a natural conclusion to the show.”