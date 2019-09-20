What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top ten series, movies and documentaries from the previous seven days.

Advertisement

The lists do not reveal exactly how many viewers are tuning in to each show or film, but they’re our best insight into the how well new titles are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

To compile these daily lists, we look at how many members watched at least two minutes of a show, film or special. This is similar to the way the BBC compiles its most requested lists for the iPlayer. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2019

This week topping the charts is Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Netflix’s revival of the Channel 4 drama Top Boy.

It continues to follow Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) as they navigate the increasingly muddy waters of Hackney’s drug trade, picking up years after the finale of season two left off.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) – 11-17th September 2019

More Netflix picks from RadioTimes.com: