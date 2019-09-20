When is Criminal released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Criminal is a hugely ambitious new series landing on Netflix in 2019, comprising 12 different stories set across four different countries – and filmed in four languages.

Advertisement

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell lead the cast of the UK episodes of the drama, which takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite.

Who else is in the cast, where is the show set and when does the series land on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Criminal released on Netflix?

Criminal will be released in 12 parts on Netflix on 20th September 2019.

Who’s in the cast of Criminal?

Criminal’s 12 stories take place across four different countries, with the UK, France, Germany and Spain having three episodes each.

UK cast

Doctor Who’s David Tennant leads the guest cast, with Avengers’ Hayley Atwell, Home’s Youssef Kerkour, and Doctor Foster’s Clare-Hope Ashitey also starring.

The primary cast is made up of Katherine Kelly (Cheat), Lee Ingleby (The A Word), Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella), Mark Stanley (Dark River), Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) and Shubham Saraf (Bodyguard).

Character details have not yet been revealed, but from the tiny teaser released by Netflix, it looks like Atwell will be playing a suspect and Sandall will be starring as a policewoman.

France cast

Guest stars: Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier, Sara Giraudeau.

Regular cast: Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay, Mhamed Arezki.

Germany cast

Guest stars: Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss.

Regular cast: Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin.

Spain cast

Guest stars: Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernández, Emma Suárez, Álvaro Cervantes.

Regular cast: Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada.

What is Criminal about?

The police procedural’s 12 unique stories – set in the UK, France, Germany and Spain – with each episode filmed in the local language.

Criminal is set exclusively within the confines of a police interview room and is described by Netflix as a “stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama” which “focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects”.

How has Criminal been compared to Line of Duty?

Both the concept and the cast of Criminal have reminded many people of Line of Duty.

Jed Mercurio’s BBC1 police anti-corruption show is famous for its tense interrogation scenes, and Criminal looks set to be made up of those entirely.

What’s more, Criminal has two Line Of Duty stars in its cast, in the form of Rochenda Sandall who played organised crime group member Lisa McQueen and Lee Ingleby who appeared as the husband of DCI Roz Huntley.

Where was Criminal filmed?

Despite being set across four European countries, all 12 episodes of Criminal were filmed at Netflix’s production hub at Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid.

Who made Criminal?

Each episode is written and directed by talent from their respective countries, but the overall series showrunners are Killing Eve’s George Kay and Endeavour’s Jim Field Smith.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Criminal?

Netflix has released a teaser announcing the all-star cast…