Tobias Menzies says The Crown series 3 is coming in November

Tobias Menzies has let slip that The Crown series three will be released in November 2019.

Speaking on Jo Good’s BBC Radio London show the actor, who is succeeding Matt Smith in the role of Prince Phillip in the upcoming series, revealed that they have finished shooting, with a release date set for November. This is in line with what we’ve been expecting, considering that the show has done so well in a pre-Christmas release slot before this.

“We’ve shot season three, and that starts in November,” Menzies said. However, he was hesitant to disclose any further information about the show.

“I do know some of the secrets, yeah, which I probably can’t say anything about, but we’re very excited to show people,” he said. “One of the interesting things about the show is, it’s a really complex, but I think essentially loving portrayal of that institution and that family, showing some of the dark sides but also a real appreciation for their longevity and the service they’ve given to the country.”

Information about the third series of The Crown has been scarce since the first promotional pictures were released earlier this year. We expect that more and more will start to come out as we get closer to release.

Other new stars include Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.