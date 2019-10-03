The lists do not reveal exactly how many viewers are tuning in to each show or film, but they're our best insight into the how well new titles are performing - and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

This week continuing to top the charts is Aubrey "Drake" Graham and Netflix's revival of the Channel 4 drama Top Boy.

It follows Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) as they navigate the increasingly muddy waters of Hackney's drug trade, picking up years after the finale of season two left off.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) - 26th September-2nd October 2019

