Will there be another series of Good Omens?

Just like the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel it is based on, Amazon and the BBC’s Good Omens – which follows an angel and a demon as they try to avert Armageddon on Earth – tells a fairly contained story, concluding with its sixth episode and not especially setting up any future series.

Or at least, that’s how it appears – because Gaiman himself is not ruling out another series of the apocalyptic series, even if there are no immediate plans to continue the story he began with his late co-author Pratchett in 1990.

“Terry and I also plotted a sequel to Good Omens that we never did,” showrunner Gaiman told RadioTimes.com on the set of the TV adaptation in 2017.

“It was about where the angels actually came from, which is why it was pretty easy to add extra angels (including Jon Hamm’s Gabriel) to this.

“And having come up with that plot, we know that if people love this enough and if the time and the will is there, we could absolutely go back and do a lot more.”

So yes, this might not be the end of Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowley after all – and Sheen, at least, says he’d be open to making a comeback.

“It would depend on if there was another story,” the Welsh actor told us.

“It’d have to be by Neil, I suppose, and it would depend on what it was, really. But yeah, I’d come back.

“I love the character and I love the world of it. It’s very enjoyable working with David and the rest of the team.”

Still, don’t start making plans for your Good Omens season two viewing party JUST yet. Gaiman also made it clear that he has approached this series as a standalone drama – and, at the moment, any thoughts of a follow-up were just that: thoughts.

“We’re not specifically building it to do more, we are building this to be itself,” he said.

“At the end of six episodes, it’s done.”

The End is still coming, then – one way or another.

