Lena Headey, Sigourney Weaver and Awkwafina join star-studded The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance cast
The trio join already announced stars Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill and Helena Bonham Carter
The cast for Netflix’s upcoming The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance has expanded once again – this time adding Sigourney Weaver, Lena Headey and Awkwafina to an already glistening line-up.
The trio join Rocketman’s Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Caitriona Balfe and Headey’s Game of Thrones co-star Natalie Dormer in the 10-part series, which is set in the same fantastical universe created by Jim Henson in his classic 1982 film, The Dark Crystal.
- Everything you need to know about Netflix’s The Dark Crystal series
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Netflix release dates 2019
Check out the trailer for The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance below.
The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is a prequel, set many years before the events of the original movie. It is centred around three young Gelflings (mythical creatures with elvish features) voiced by Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel, as they rebel against a cruel emperor.
Like the original, the series has been produced using puppets – incredibly, there is no CGI involved.
The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is set to be released on Friday 30th August 2019