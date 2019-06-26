Lena Headey, Sigourney Weaver and Awkwafina join star-studded The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance cast

The cast for Netflix’s upcoming The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance has expanded once again – this time adding Sigourney Weaver, Lena Headey and Awkwafina to an already glistening line-up.

The trio join Rocketman’s Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Caitriona Balfe and Headey’s Game of Thrones co-star Natalie Dormer in the 10-part series, which is set in the same fantastical universe created by Jim Henson in his classic 1982 film, The Dark Crystal.

Check out the trailer for The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance below.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is a prequel, set many years before the events of the original movie. It is centred around three young Gelflings (mythical creatures with elvish features) voiced by Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel, as they rebel against a cruel emperor.

Like the original, the series has been produced using puppets – incredibly, there is no CGI involved.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is set to be released on Friday 30th August 2019