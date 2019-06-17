What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.

The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

We’ll update this page each week with the latest figures and info about your favourite Netflix titles. Check out this week’s lists below.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -5th-11th June 2019

1. Black Mirror (NEW)

2. When They See Us (7)

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming (NEW)

4. I Am Mother (NEW)

5. Despicable Me 3 (NEW)

6. Good Girls (10)

7. What/ If (1)

8. Jane The Virgin (4)

9. Designated Survivor (NEW)

10. Always Be My Maybe (5)

Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 5th-11th June 2019

1.Black Mirror (NEW)

2.When They See Us (7)

3. Good Girls (5)

4. What/ If (1)

5. Jane The Virgin (2)

6. Designated Survivor (NEW)

7. Dead to Me (4)

8. Gavin & Stacey (7)

9. Malibu Rescue (NEW)

10. Happy! (NEW)

Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 5th-11th June 2019

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming (NEW)

2. I Am Mother (NEW)

3. Despicable Me 3 (NEW)

4. Always Be My Maybe (5)

5. Transformers: The Last Knight (8)

6. Baby Driver (1)

7. Little Fockers (NEW)

8. Snatch (NEW)

9. The Mummy (3)

10. Horrible Bosses (NEW)

Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

1. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (4)

2. Jailbirds (2)

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race (1)

4. America’s Got Talent (6)

5. Nailed It! (3)

6. Patriot Act With Hasan Minaj (9)

7. Tiny House Nation (5)

8. You vs. Wild (8)

9. Girls Incarcerated (7)

10. Sugar Rush (10)

Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

1. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2)

2. Black Spot (9)

3. The Rain (1)

4. High Seas (3)

5. The 12th Man (4)

6. Playing with Fire (NEW)

7. Killer Ratings (NEW)

8. Undercover (5)

9. Chopsticks (7)

10. Elisa & Marcela (NEW)