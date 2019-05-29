Accessibility Links

Who does Keanu Reeves play in Always Be My Maybe?

The John Wick star features in Netflix's latest romcom alongside Ali Wong and Randall Park

Netflix’s latest romcom Always Be My Maybe has a brilliant and shocking cameo from John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

The action star made his breakthrough in a comedy – Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure – but since then he has tended towards films with machine guns, horses and massive budgets, save for the odd indie.

So, it’s quite remarkable that Randall Park and Ali Wong – the writers of the film who also star as two childhood friends who reunite after 16 years of estrangement – managed to sign him on for a role in their Netflix comedy.

Who does Keanu Reeves play in Always Be My Maybe?

Netflix has not released any info about his character. However, we can gleam from the trailer that he’ll be playing a love interest for Ali Wong’s character, Sasha Tran, and that he’s quite the presence, given the reactions from Randall Park’s Marcus and his companion. Perhaps he’s a celebrity of some sort…

We’ll update this when we have more information.

Always Be My Maybe will be released on Netflix on Friday 31st May

