Here’s every song featured in Netflix rom-com Someone Great

Someone Great, the latest in a long line of sharply-written rom-coms from Netflix, has an astronomically good soundtrack.

Named after a song by LCD Soundsystem, the film stars Gina Rodriguez as New York-based music journalist Jenny, who breaks up with her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stansfield) to pursue a job at Rolling Stone in Los Angeles.

Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, a former music journalist herself, curated the perfect playlist to fit the highs (upbeat tunes from the likes of rap artist Lizzo) and lows (dour folk from Phoebe Bridgers; the melancholic electro of Lorde and Robyn) of a relationship.

“I wanted to integrate the music and have the soundtrack feel like it was curated by Jenny,” she tells RadioTimes.com.

“Music has always been incredibly important for me, not just because I did it as a job,” the former Pigeons and Planes blogger says, “but also because it has been one of the most important things that has gotten me through every up and every down.”

Check out the whole soundtrack below, followed by a Spotify playlist.

Full Soundtrack

