When is Beyonce’s Homecoming documentary released on Netflix?

Netflix is set to release a documentary about superstar Beyoncé’s lauded performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival.

But when? And what exactly could the show be about? Here’s what we know…

Will there be a Beyoncé documentary on Netflix?

Following a cryptic social media post on 7th April, Netflix has now confirmed that it is indeed releasing a behind the scenes documentary telling the story of Beyoncé’s Coachella festival performance.

The streaming service first posted an image featuring the word “Homecoming” – using the Greek-style font used by Beyoncé’s fictional college sorority during her headlining Coachella set.

The yellow is also the same shade as a jumper she wore during her set. And if you needed more convincing, Beyoncé also last year launched a scholarship program dubbed the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

Beyoncé was the first black woman to headline Coachella, and announced the Homecoming Scholars Awards Program to coincide with the event – a programme which provides scholarships to students attending historically black colleges and universities.

The streaming service later confirmed that Homecoming is indeed a documentary film with Beyoncé.

Watch the Netflix trailer for Homecoming: a Film by Beyoncé below. The narration heard in the trailer is by the late poet, author and civil rights activist Dr Maya Angelou.

When will the Beyoncé Homecoming documentary be released on Netflix?

The film will be released on 17th April 2019 – one year after Beyoncé made history by becoming the first black woman to headline Coachella.

What will Homecoming be about?

According to Netflix, the documentary will present “an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities.”

Along with the performance itself, the film will be “interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision”, tracking “the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

In a performance in front of 125,000 concert-goers and millions watching around the world, Beyoncé led a 26-song set featuring over 100 dancers, a Destiny’s Child reunion, her sister Solange and husband Jay-Z.

Homecoming will be released on Netflix 17th April 2019