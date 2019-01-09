Netflix teases a hidden scene in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch that lots of people haven’t found yet
There’s even more than you thought to Black Mirror’s “choose your own adventure” film
Black Mirror’s new Netflix “choose your own adventure” film Bandersnatch has kept fans hooked for hours on end as they try to discover every possible storyline and ending.
But now, almost two weeks after the film was released, Netflix has revealed that there’s another hidden scene lots of viewers might have missed.
Netflix teased the Easter egg and how to reach it on Twitter, saying: “Think you’ve seen everything there is to see in bandersnatch? try picking up the family photo, twice.”
think you've seen everything there is to see in bandersnatch? try picking up the family photo, ~twice~
Set in 1980s London, Charlie Brooker’s Bandersnatch centres around 19-year-old game developer Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), who is in the process of turning a choose-your-own adventure book into a video game.
Along the way, he realises that he has lost his free will, and that some force beyond his control (us, the viewer) is compelling him to make decisions.
Following Netflix’s latest revelation, many Black Mirror fans who thought they’d uncovered every possible avenue have confessed they can’t help themselves, and now have to return to the film to check out the secret scene.
Sick now have to watch it again thought we had seen everything hahahaha
oh god i thought i'd covered it all, time to schedule in another 2 hours of netflix 😭 it's almost like.. they're controlling us.. https://t.co/lUBe0dfDXS
I'm never going to finish watching this am I? #bandersnatch #Netflixcontrolsme https://t.co/gkfgoqsqNZ
And the Black Mirror fun doesn’t end there. We can expect series five to land on Netflix later this year – despite being delayed by the release of Bandersnatch.