Meet the cast of Narcos: Mexico

For the second season running, Netflix’s flagship crime drama Narcos has dumped out its entire cast to start afresh. This time around, they’re honing in on the rise of the Guadalajara cartel in 1980s Mexico, with Michael Pena starring as a DEA agent who has been enlisted to take down insurgent drug baron Felix Gallardo, played by Diego Luna.

It’s a star-studded cast, dotted with familiar faces you will have seen in other shows.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of Narcos: Mexico below…

Kiki Camarena played by Michael Pena

Who is Kiki Camarena? A Mexican-American DEA agent who moves to Guadalajara to help to stem the flow of drugs across the US-Mexico border.

Where have I seen Michael Pena before? The actor was the low-key MVP in both Ant-Man and its sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and he has also starred in American Hustle, Crash, End of Watch and Shooter.

Felix Gallardo played by Diego Luna

Who is Felix Gallardo? A former Sinaloan police officer who moves to Guadalajara to rule the Mexican drug trade.

Where have I seen Diego Luna before? He played Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, lent his voice to The Book of Life, and has also featured in Blood Father, Y Tu Mamá También and Flatliners.

Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena

Who is Mika Camarena? Kiki’s wife, with whom he has a young son. They move to Mexico with him to support him.

Where have I see Alyssa Diaz before? She starred in the TV series Zoo and Ray Donovan, and had minor roles in Bones, Lethal Weapon and Lucifer.

Tenoch Huerta as Rafael Cara Quintero

Who is Rafael Cara Quintero? One of Felix Gallardo’s co-founders of the Guadalajara Cartel.

Where have I seen Tenoch Huerta before? He made a very brief appearance in Spectre, and played Carlos in Get The Gringo alongside Mel Gibson.

Matt Letscher as James Kuykendall

Who is James Kuykendall? Head of the Guadalajara office of the US DEA, and Camarena’s mentor.

Where have I seen Matt Letscher before? He has starred in The Mask of Zorro, Her, The Flash, Castle and Boardwalk Empire.

Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista

Who is Isabella Bautista? Felix Gallardo’s girlfriend.

Where have I seen Teresa Ruiz before? This is her first major role.

Aaron Staton as Butch Sears

Who is Butch Sears? One of Kiki Camarena’s colleagues at the DEA.

Where have I seen Aaron Staton before? He played Ken Cosgrove in Mad Men, and lent his voice and likeness to video game LA Noire. He has also appeared in Castle Rock and Ray Donovan.

Alejandro Edda as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman

Who is El Chapo? A protégé of Felix Gallardo’s, who would go on to become the head of the Sinaloa Cartel (and run the drug trade well into the 2000s).

Where have I seen Alejandro Edda before? He starred in American Made, Fear the Walking Dead and the American version of The Bridge.