When is Clique series 2 released on BBC3? Who’s the in cast, and what’s going to happen?

Slick teen drama Clique is coming back to BBC3 for a second series.

The show, based at a university in Edinburgh, centres on student Holly McStay, who had her friendship with pal Georgia torn apart when the pair were drawn in by an alluring all-female ‘clique’ in series one.

As they get deeper and deeper into the clique, the glittering façade is very much not what it first seems. Death and destruction inevitably follow.

Now in her second year, Holly is trying to put the events of the previous year behind her, but finds herself drawn to a new, exotic, all-male clique.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clique series two.

When is Clique series 2 coming to BBC3?

Clique is back on Saturday 10th November on BBC3. The first episode is available to stream from 10am on the BBC3 website and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will arrive each week at 10am on Saturdays.

Who’s in the cast of Clique series two?

Several new faces have joined the new series of Clique, with a few old favourites back for their sophomore year.

Back for another round is first series hero Holly (Synnøve Karlsen), who is trying to put her past behind her and become a ‘normal’ student. Now working in a bar in Edinburgh and on an English course, she’s trying to start again.

But her head is turned by the arrival of a colourful new clique, whose flirtation with libertarian values draws her to them. Will she become embroiled in yet another campus scandal?

Holly’s childhood friend (and psychopath) Rachel (Rachel Hurd-Wood) is also returning. After helping Holly kill a fling, Rachel has now been placed in a secure unit, with Holly visiting her in secret. However, Rachel’s obsession with Holly is set to rear its ugly head again as she begins to manipulate her former best pal.

Louise (Sophia Brown) is now living with Holly, having turned her back on shady organisation Solasta Finance. Trying to move on, she longs to build a close friendship with Holly, only to be constantly spurned and rejected as they fail to connect.

The girls are joined by a formidable new clique, led by the brooding and mysterious Jack – played by former Victoria series two actor Leo Suter. With his magnetic personality and charm, he is naturally the leader of his band of brothers – but beneath his swagger lies an insecure, damaged individual. Feeling an instant spark when he meets Holly, will she be the girl that causes him to falter?

Jack is joined by Calum (Nicolas Nunn). Describing their relationship as “sort of brothers”, Calum is fiercely loyal to Jack. While Jack’s instant connection with Holly leads Calum to be suspicious, he’s one of the Clique’s nicer members – or so it seems.

Barney (Barney Harris) is one of the more volatile members of the new clique. Eager to get people talking, he’s more involved with the group’s provocative antics and can appear to come across quite coldly.

The new clique is rounded off by US exchange student Aubrey (Jyuddah Jaymes), the newest member of the gang, Aubrey is loyal to Jack and his boys as they step into the world of right-wing politics.

The boys themselves are reporting back to Ben (Richard Gadd) – a former computer science lecturer who created his own website Twitcher which the boys are helping contribute to. Primarily a media and entertainment site, Twitcher begins to show alt-right leanings.

Batting for the left-wing meanwhile is Agnes (Madeline Worrall), an ambitious MSP looking to launch a new left-wing party.

Other new cast members include the puppyish Rayna (Imogen King), who runs her own feminist society on campus and takes a deeply inappropriate interest in Holly when they become housemates. After a wild night out, Rayna is embroiled in a campus-wide scandal which sees characters force to question their own truths.

Fraser (Stuart Campbell) also now lives with Holly, Louise and Rayna. Passionately in love with Rayna, Fraser has aligned himself with her feminist society in order to impress her.

Sherlock star Louise Brealey however will definitely not be back following her performance in Clique series one.

What’s the story for Clique series 2?

We’ve had a sneak peak of what’s to come in series two – and trust us, this series is even wilder than the first.

With the male Clique flirting with alt-right, provocative politics under the watchful eye of Ben, Holly is trying to keep her head down.

But behind her glittery Insta profile, Holly is lonely. Disconnected from her housemates and without any genuine friends, she is still fighting demons that are haunting her from last year, sneaking visits to Rachel who is now in an institution.

However, after encountering the male clique and taking a shine to Jack, Holly decides to get back into student life with her housemates – only for them all to become embroiled in a campus-wide scandal.

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, Leo Suter, who plays Jack, told RadioTimes.com, “We would do read-throughs periodically whilst we were filming and for some of those that was the first time we got our hands on a script. People’s jaws dropped, eyes widened. This is a series that takes its audience on massive twists and turns.”